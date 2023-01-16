Public health emergency, declared as COVID-19 raged, lifted in the Yukon

WHITEHORSE -

Yukon is lifting its COVID-19 public health emergency declaration nearly three years after putting it in place to slow the spread of the global pandemic in the territory.

A statement from the Yukon government says it has accepted the recommendation of its chief medical officer and lifted the declaration imposed under its Public Health and Safety Act.

The statement says the decision is "another step the Yukon is taking to manage COVID-19 in a more sustainable way," while supporting the health of everyone in the territory.

Although the emergency is ending, the statement says Yukoners should continue to take steps to stay well, including keeping vaccinations up-to-date and staying home if they feel sick.

Minister of Health and Social Services Tracy-Anne McPhee says the change will mean managing COVID-19 like other communicable diseases, but the virus remains a public health concern that officials will monitor closely.

The public health emergency was declared in Yukon on March 18, 2020, as COVID-19 cases climbed across Canada, and the statement says cancelling the order is consistent with the actions of other provinces and territories.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2023.