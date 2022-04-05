OTTAWA -- The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says provinces and territories should rapidly prepare to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.

The committee says governments should prioritize people over the age of 80 and people living in long-term care.

NACI also strongly recommends a second booster for people between 70 and 79 years of age.

In general, the group says a second booster dose should be given 6 months after the patients got their first booster shots factoring in a recent COVID-19 infection.

NACI says the recommendations are made in light of the potential for waning effectiveness of booster doses against severe disease.

NACI is still studying whether a second booster shot is necessary for younger adults and adolescents.