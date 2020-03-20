OTTAWA -- Appearing once again from self-isolation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak to the next steps Canada is taking towards combating the spread and impacts of COVID-19.

After a week of morning addresses from Rideau Cottage, to a population that’s largely been working from home or in self-isolation on the advice of public health officials pleading for people to take the risk seriously, it’s expected Trudeau will have more to say about the efforts underway.

Trudeau is set to speak at 11:15 a.m. EDT, after chairing a federal cabinet meeting.

As of Thursday, Trudeau said the Canada-U.S. border was likely to close to non-essential travel overnight on Friday, meaning come Saturday tourists and visitors will not be allowed in. The final details of the agreement were still being worked out, but given this shutdown is set to come into force by day’s end, it’s likely the prime minister will have more to say.

Trudeau also signalled that more information would be coming soon on procuring essential supplies and the role industry can play.

Talks have been ongoing between the federal government and industry representatives about how companies can pivot to producing equipment like ventilators, face masks, and sanitizer in anticipation that the outbreak worsens in Canada and hospitals need additional supplies.

Parliamentarians are set to reconvene early next week to pass legislation allowing financial assistance to flow to Canadian families and businesses who are already feeling the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Ministers and public health officials will also be providing an update, following Trudeau’s address.

As of Friday morning there are 873 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada.