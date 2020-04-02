OTTAWA -- Facing questions about why the federal government has yet to release comprehensive national projections on the scale of the virus’ spread and how long it’ll be before the country is back on track to some sense of normalcy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that information is coming “soon.”

Trudeau continues to implore Canadians to stay home if they want to come out of the pandemic sooner rather than later, saying there are still too many people leaving their houses unnecessarily, to the detriment of front line workers, and reemphasizing the need for cross-Canada collaboration in advance of a call with the premiers.

The prime minister said he will talk to the premiers about making sure all data coming from each region is aligned, to inform more accurate federal models.

The inconsistency in the data coming in from across Canada is part of the delay in offering a nationwide picture, he said.

“We’re constantly getting and validating more data, that means we can share more information with you,” Trudeau said.

Thursday marks the tail end of the third week of many Canadians staying home, watching the virus spread and wondering how long the public health measures to curtail the pandemic will be in place.

Over the last few weeks, Trudeau has faced numerous questions about the time it’ll take before Canada comes out on the other side of the pandemic, and has yet to offer specifics on what internal projections are for the death rate due to this disease in Canada, despite the number of fatalities being something other countries have discussed publicly.

“You want to plan, you want to prepare for the worst, you want to know what to be hopeful about, I know,” Trudeau said, addressing Canadians from Rideau Cottage, saying that there will be more light shed on how much worse the pandemic spread could get in Canada, but the outcomes will be impacted by people’s behaviours today.

“We must do everything we can today and tomorrow to set us on the right path for next week an next month,” Trudeau said. “It takes time for the effects of our actions to be felt so if we don’t want our hospitals to be overwhelmed in the coming weeks, we need to make the right choices and we need to make them now.”

Trudeau said on the agenda with the premiers will be how to keep people safe and supported. It’s possible the possibility of enacting the federal Emergencies Act will be discussed, as a measure to ensure that nationwide approach, though the desire to take that sweeping approach has yet to be expressed publicly by most provincial leaders.

Asked again whether now is the time to invoke the Act, which would allow a national stay at home order, Trudeau said the government is not quite at the point of needing to go there, but once all provinces exhaust their powers, it’s a bridge that could be crossed.

Trudeau had also indicated early in the week that the military was readying itself to join the federal fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that, while the federal government had not yet received a formal request from a province or territory for the military’s intervention, they are ready to respond should they be asked to deploy.

There is another parliamentary recall on the horizon, as front line workers await the promise of mass orders of personal protective equipment and medical supplies, and laid off Canadians contemplate how to make ends meet while waiting on emergency financial assistance.

Trudeau said that 10 million masks have already been delivered and are now being doled out across the country, with a million more being tested. He also highlighted a new shipment of face masks from Canadian hockey outfitter Bauer.

On Thursday morning, the number of confirmed cases rose to 10,132 in Canada, with 127 people dead and another 1,683 people recovered from the virus.