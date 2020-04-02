OTTAWA -- Canada’s COVID-19 count has now surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases across the country, with the largest cluster reported in Quebec.

Early Thursday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Canada was still in the 9,000 range before Ontario health authorities released their most recent tally, boosting the overall count to 10,132. There are 127 reported deaths and more than 1,500 recovered patients nationwide.

Latest reports out of Quebec show there are more than 4,500 cases of the virus in the province, while Ontario reports more than 2,700 confirmed cases.

