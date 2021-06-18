OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now says that, by the end of July, Canada will have received “over 68 million” doses of COVID-19 vaccines, increasing the number of Canadians who will be able to receive their second doses earlier than expected.

Trudeau said Procurement Minister Anita Anand will be outlining the specifics of the coming deliveries later on Friday afternoon. The previous cumulative total for doses the federal government said they expected to see delivered by the end of July was 55 million.

“Canada is getting millions more Moderna doses brought forward from our summer shipment schedule into June, and we're locking in shipments for the first half of July… And we’re also getting extra doses from the U.S.,” Trudeau said, addressing the country from self-isolation at Rideau Cottage where he is quarantining after his international trip.

“Just like we surpassed our delivery numbers for the first quarter of the year, we’re doing the same for the spring quarter. That will mean that for the end of June, as promised, we’ll be at more than 50 million doses total, and by the end of July, we’ll be over 68 million doses for Canadians.”

The federal government has previously promised a “one-dose summer” and “two-dose fall” with all Canadians who can, and want to be, able to be fully vaccinated by the end of September. With this influx of doses expected over the next several weeks it is possible, pending further delivery delays, that the target date could be moved up.

According to CTV News’ vaccine tracker, as of Friday morning, more than 31 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Canada, with more than 74 per cent of eligible Canadians having received their first dose, and nearly 19 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

