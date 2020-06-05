LONDON, U.K. -- I met a woman in the park today who said it was her first time out of the house in 12 weeks. She might have been “shielding” at home for health reasons.

She had a face mask in one hand and a cigarette in the other. Trying not to judge here.

She told us her son was a scientist and when he returned from China in January he warned her that something very bad was going on.

That would have been Wuhan, where the pandemic started—a city of 11 million that was kept under severe lockdown for 76 days—until there were zero new cases.

Tomorrow will mark 76 days since the U.K. was put under lockdown and it’s still counting as many as 8,000 daily infections.

The country’s scientist adviser says the numbers are “still not coming down fast.” And yet a lot of people are acting as if the lockdown is over.

I don’t even know what to call it anymore. Lockdown Light I suppose.

You might consider this as well: Wuhan recently tested 10 million people in 19 days, worried about a second wave of COVID-19.

The U.K.’s “world-beating” track-and-trace system won’t even be fully operational until the autumn. It’s been a slow start.

It appears a number of the 25,000 people hired as trackers have been somewhat idle. One of them said he’s spent the last two weeks sitting in his garden “sunbathing, drinking and chilling with my pals.”

This is the government that has now ordered people to start wearing face coverings on public transit—as of June 15.

That leaves a lot of people asking—why wait until June 15?

Something else to consider: A British doctor is demanding the Health Secretary retract his claim of putting “a protective ring” around care homes. She’s threatening to take him to court.

That would be Matt Hancock, the same minister who banned sunbathing and kept telling us face masks weren’t very helpful.

The woman’s 88-year-old father died in a care home. She’s angry and heartbroken.

It was “unlawful,” she says, to discharge hospital patients into care homes without being tested. That’s how a lot of the elderly picked up the virus.

“I’m being driven to do this by a real sense of anger about what happened to my farther,” she said this week.

“He was in a care home. It should have been a place of safety."

There are many thousands more in this country who feel exactly the same.