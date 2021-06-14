OTTAWA -- A New York congressman says the Canada-U.S. border should reopen immediately.

Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Monday a reopen could start incrementally with a more robust reopening around July 1.

“Those who have been fully vaccinated should be able to cross the border,” Higgins said. Higgins’s district represents Niagara Falls and Buffalo.

The Canada-U.S. Border is closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21. The border closed March 21, 2020 and its closure has been extended on a monthly basis since.

