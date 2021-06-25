OTTAWA -- New modelling being released Friday will show a “quite encouraging” picture of the pandemic’s trajectory in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.

In his COVID-19 update from Rideau Cottage, the prime minister offered the topline summary of what Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam will present this afternoon.

“Over the past 15 months these models have not always produced good news, but because people have been getting vaccinated, because people have been staying home and following public rules, the current situation is quite encouraging,” Trudeau said in French.

“If we keep the momentum going, if we’re careful, and if we get vaccinated, the number of cases will continue to go down and that means we can continue to move forward carefully with the reopening.”

May’s modelling showed that while some provinces were still battling the latest resurgence of the virus, the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to be on the decline across Canada with the rates of new daily cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths dropping considerably from where the country was a month prior.

The caution from Tam at the time was that while the combination of restrictions across Canada and the growing number of vaccinations was proving to be “highly effective” in limiting the spread, more progress was needed on vaccinations before restrictions could be eased, or the country could face a fourth wave.

With Canada’s June and July vaccine deliveries confirmed—seeing enough doses arriving in the coming weeks to fully vaccinate all who are eligible—provinces and territories are pushing up appointments for many and gradual reopening plans continue to progress.

“You need a second dose to stay safe. It's not something you can do half way. Just like by now everybody knows the mask that goes over your nose and mouth, we all have to get that second shot once we've gotten our first,” Trudeau said Friday.

To date more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Canada. As of Friday, 75 per cent of the eligible population has received their first shot and 27 per cent of Canadians aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

There are currently just over 9,000 active COVID-19 cases across the country. To date a total of more than 1.3 million infections have been reported, and there have been more than 26,000 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

One outstanding piece of Canada’s gradual move towards pre-pandemic normalcy that many continue to call for, is clear and detailed federal guidance for what fully vaccinated Canadians can do safely, with indications from health officials that more will be said soon.

