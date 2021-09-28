EDMONTON -- Canadians living in long-term care homes and other congregate-care, such as retirement homes or assisted-living facilities, settings should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Canada's vaccine advisory body recommended on Tuesday.

The updated guidance comes more than two weeks after the advisory panel recommended that moderately to severely immunocompromised Canadians should receive three doses of an authorized mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

In a release issued Tuesday, the panel says offering a booster dose to long-term care residents will help to enhance protection and prevent outbreaks as the Delta variant fuels a fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada.

