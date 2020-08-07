ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19, for a total of 267.

The province announced today the new case is travel-related and involves a woman in the eastern health region between the age of 20 and 39.

Authorities say the woman is not a resident of the province and was granted an exemption to visit.

She arrived on a direct flight from Toronto on Thursday, and health officials say she was asymptomatic during her travel.

The Department of Health and Community Services is asking anyone who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John's on Thursday to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Officials say the infected woman is the only active case of COVID-19 in the province and she is in self-isolation.