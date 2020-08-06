Are you keeping your kids home from school in September? We want to hear from you
Published Thursday, August 6, 2020 9:30AM EDT
An empty teacher's desk is seen at the front of a empty classroom at in 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
TORONTO -- Are you a parent or guardian who plans to keep your children at home when school begins in September? What are the main concerns driving your decision? We want to hear from you.
If you’d like to share your back-to-school plans amid the pandemic, please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information.
Your comments may be used online at CTVNews.ca.