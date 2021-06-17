OTTAWA -- The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now recommending that people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna.

NACI’s latest advice takes into consideration the most recent evidence on the rare instances of blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca shot and the increase of mRNA vaccine supply arriving on Canadian soil.

For those who receive a first jab of an mRNA vaccine, it’s advised they seek the same product or use another mRNA vaccine.

This is a breaking news story…more to come.