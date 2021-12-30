Moving to Florida for fewer COVID-19 restrictions? Let us know
Published Thursday, December 30, 2021 5:31PM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 30, 2021 5:33PM EST
Share:
As Canadian provinces tighten restrictions amid a surge in Omicron cases, snowbird destinations like Florida have relatively looser rules, like voluntary mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers at some stores.
Are you a Canadian who has decided to move south for fewer restrictions? Reach out to us and share your thoughts.
Contact us
Please include your full name, city and province and an email or phone number where we can contact you.
RELATED IMAGES