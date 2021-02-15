TORONTO -- Vaccine rollout across the country has been off to a rocky and slow start, but with more doses set to arrive in the coming days and weeks, here’s where each province and territory stands on getting shots in arms.

British Columbia

B.C.’s first phase of vaccine delivery is expected to be completed this month with more shots going into arms beginning in March 2021.

Those eligible in the next round of vaccines are seniors over the age of 80, Indigenous seniors aged 65 and over, Elders, health-care workers, vulnerable populations living and working in congregated settings,and staff providing in-home care to seniors.

The general population is expected to begin receiving their first doses of the vaccines in April through to the fall of 2021.

Between Feb. 22 and 28, B.C. will receive 16,400 Moderna doses and 64,350 Pfizer doses.

Alberta

Alberta is in the first stage of getting their population vaccinated, what the province refers to as Phase 1A, which is expected to run until the end of Feb. 2021. This phase will see health-care workers directly in contact with patients receiving doses of the vaccine. All residents of long-term care are also eligible for the vaccine during this period, regardless of age.

The next group in line will focus on people age 75 or older, and Indigenous populations over 65 years who are living on a reservation. This phase is expected to begin in February.

Alberta is expected to receive 14,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 54,990 doses of the Pfizer vaccine between Feb. 22 and 28.

Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan remains in the first stages of their vaccine rollout program, targeting long-term care residents and staff, health-care workers who may come into direct contact with COVID-19 patients, residents age 70 and older, and residents over the age of 50 who live in remote areas.

The province expects to begin vaccinating the general population by April 2021.

Between Feb. 22 and 28, Saskatchewan is expected to receive 4,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 15,210 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Manitoba

Manitoba remains in the first stages of their vaccine rollout schedule. Those currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines are health-care workers in critical care settings, acute care and long-term care homes, laboratory staff handling COVID-19 specimens, and workers in correctional facilities.

The next group eligible for the vaccine includes health-care workers not included in the first phase, residents and staff of shared living facilities and essential workers.

Manitoba is expected to receive 6,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 17,550 doses of the Pfizer vaccine between Feb. 22 and 28.

Ontario

Ontario is in the first phase of its vaccine rollout plan which is expected to end in March 2021. The Ontarians eligible in this phase are residents and staff of long-term care facilities for seniors, health-care workers employed at hospitals, Indigenous adults and adults receiving home health care for chronic conditions.

The second phase of Ontario’s rollout will target a broader group of seniors, people in high-risk congregate settings such as homeless shelters, essential workers including teachers and first responders, and those with chronic health conditions.

Between Feb. 22 and 28, Ontario is set to receive 47,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 186,030 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Quebec

Quebec is currently vaccinating their most vulnerable population and those who are in direct contact with them.Those eligible for the vaccine are those living in long-term care facilities, health-care workers, and remote communities.

As vaccine supplies and deliveries increase, the province will expand its vaccination program to target younger populations aged 70 and up, and those with chronic health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Quebec will receive 28,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 107,640 doses of the Pfizer vaccine betweenFeb. 22 and 28.

P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island is in the first stage of its vaccine rollout schedule, targeting those most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.

Those eligible to get their shots include residents and staff of long-term care homes, health-care workers who are in direct contact with patients, seniors over the age of 80, anyone over the age of 18 living in Indigenous communities, and residents and staff of shared living facilities.

This phase will last through to the end of March 2021.

The next group of residents eligible for the vaccine include health-care workers who were not included in the first stage, seniors aged 70 and older and essential workers.

For Feb. 22 to 28 PEI will receive 500 Moderna doses and 1,170 Pfizer doses.

New Brunswick

New Brunswick continues the first stage of their vaccine rollout plan to inoculate those at high risk of getting COVID-19.

New Brunswickers eligible for the vaccine are those living and working in long-term care facilities, health-care workers who are in direct contact with patients, and adults living in First Nations communities.

The next group able to roll up their sleeves are those who live and work in communal living settings, health-care workers not included in the first stage and first responders.

New Brunswick is expected to receive 2,400 Moderna doses and 9,360 Pfizer doses between Feb. 22 and 28.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Newfoundland and Labrador continues the first stage of their vaccine plan, working to inoculate the most vulnerable and at risk individuals.

Those eligible for vaccination in the province include people living in long-term care facilities for seniors, health-care workers in direct contact with patients on those involved in the COVID-19 response, and adults in remote or isolated Indigenous communities.

The province will begin vaccinating a wider population when the majority of the first group have received their doses.This will include health-care workers who were not included in the first phase, people living in congregate settings and essential workers.

Newfoundland and Labrador are expected to receive 1,800 Moderna doses and 7,020 Pfizer doses between Feb. 22 and 28.

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia continues with the first phase of the vaccine rollout plan, targeting high-risk populations in the province.

Nova Scotians eligible for the vaccine are health-care workers who have direct contact with patients, staff and residents of long-term care facilities and staff and residents of the Department of Community Services facilities.

The next round of eligible residents include health-care workers who may have contact with patients, residents and staff of communal living settings, and those who are required to travel out of province regularly for work. Phase 2 will also include people aged 80 and older, as well as those between the ages of 75 and 79, according to the government website.

Nova Scotia will receive 3,000 Moderna doses and 11,700 Pfizer doses between Feb. 22 and 28.

Nunavut

Nunavut is expecting to have enough doses by March 2021 to vaccinate 75 per cent of its population over the age of 18.

The territory is expected to receive 11,000 Moderna doses between Feb. 22 and 28.

Northwest Territories

Northwest Territories continue in the first phase of vaccine rollout targeting priority populations.

Residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are those of an advanced age, members with existing chronic conditions, are at high-risk of spreading the virus, and those living in remote communities.

The territory will receive 16,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine between Feb. 22 and 28.

Yukon

Yukon continues to vaccinate the most vulnerable and high-risk populations in the territory. Those who live in long-term care settings and frontlinehealth-care workers are able to receive the vaccine.

Into March, all eligible people aged 18 and up in Whitehorse are able to get the vaccine. The territory plans to have enough doses to vaccinate 75 per cent of residents over 18 years of age by the end of March.

Yukon is expected to receive 16,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine between Feb. 22 and 28.