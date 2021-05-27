OTTAWA -- Moderna has confirmed it’ll be sending Canada two million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in three shipments by mid-June, and is still pledging to send “millions” more by the end of the quarter, according to Procurement Minister Anita Anand.

In a statement issued ahead of the weekly federal vaccine rollout briefing on Thursday, Anand said that Moderna will be sending 500,000 doses the week of May 31, coming in two parts. Then, during the week of June 14, another 1.5 million doses will be delivered.

“Moderna has indicated that it will continue to ramp up its deliveries in the second part of June with millions of additional doses to be delivered,” Anand said, promising “further updates” about coming shipments once they are confirmed.

To date, Canada has received and distributed just over 5.5 million Moderna shots. The company had pledged to send between 10.3 and 12.3 million doses by the end of the second quarter.

Anand had a call with company officials on Tuesday and had indicated at the time that Moderna intended to deliver “millions and millions of doses in the month of June.”