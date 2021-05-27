OTTAWA -- A federal advisory panel that provides advice to the government on COVID-19 testing and screening is recommending an end to the mandatory hotel quarantine required of international travellers entering Canada.

The panel states that, instead, travellers must present a suitable quarantine plan and failing approval, they be required to adhere to stay at a designated government facility.

Of the many issues they list as problematic with the current model is the fact that some travellers are choosing to pay the fine of up to $3,000 without presenting a legitimate quarantine alternative, as well as the administrative burden associated with managing the hotel quarantine program. They also highlight the inconsistencies between the land- and air-border measures, prompting some travellers to land at U.S. airports and cross into Canada by car to avoid the hotel stay.

The hotel quarantine rules came into effect in February.

More to come…