EDMONTON -- New quarantine measures forcing air travellers to foot the bill for a mandatory hotel quarantine after arriving in Canada will come into effect on Feb. 22, CTV News has learned.

The federal government is set to unveil more details on the new quarantine rules for incoming travellers today.

As of Feb. 22, air travellers arriving in Canada will be required to take a COVID-19 test at their own expense, and then pay for a 72-hour stay at a government-approved facility.​