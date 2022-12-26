Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?
A British historian, an Italian archeologist and an American preschool teacher have never met in person, but they share a prominent pandemic bond.
Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, the three women are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public's consciousness in early 2020.
Rachel Pope, of Liverpool, took to Twitter in late March 2020 to describe her bedeviling symptoms, then unnamed, after a coronavirus infection. Elisa Perego in Italy first used the term "long COVID," in a May tweet that year. Amy Watson in Portland, Oregon, got inspiration in naming her Facebook support group from the trucker cap she'd been wearing, and "long hauler" soon became part of the pandemic lexicon.
Nearly three years into the pandemic, scientists are still trying to figure out why some people get long COVID and why a small portion -- including the three women -- have lasting symptoms.
Millions of people worldwide have had long COVID, reporting various symptoms including fatigue, lung problems, and brain fog and other neurological symptoms. Evidence suggests most recover substantially within a year, but recent data show that it has contributed to more than 3,500 U.S. deaths.
Here's some of the latest evidence:
WOMEN MORE AT RISK?
Many studies and anecdotal evidence suggest that women are more likely than men to develop long COVID.
There could be biological reasons.
Women's immune systems generally mount stronger reactions to viruses, bacteria, parasites and other germs, noted Sabra Klein, a Johns Hopkins professor who studies immunity.
Women are also much more likely than men to have autoimmune diseases, where the body mistakenly attacks its own healthy cells. Some scientists believe long COVID could result from an autoimmune response triggered by the virus.
Women's bodies also tend to have more fat tissue and emerging research suggests the coronavirus may hide in fat after infection. Scientists also are studying whether women's fluctuating hormone levels may increase the risks.
Another possible factor: Women are more likely than men to seek health care and often more attuned to changes in their bodies, Klein noted.
"I don't think we should ignore that," she said. Biology and behavior are probably both at play, Klein said.
It may thus be no coincidence that it was three women who helped shine the first light on long COVID.
Pope, 46, started chronicling what she was experiencing in March 2020: flu-like symptoms, then her lungs, heart and joints were affected. After a month she started having some "OK" days, but symptoms persisted.
She and some similarly ill colleagues connected with Perego on Twitter. "We started sort of coming together because it was literally the only place where we could do that," Pope said. "In 2020, we would joke that we'd get together for Christmas and have a party," Pope said. "Then obviously it went on, and I think we stopped joking."
Watson started her virtual long haulers group that April. The others soon learned of that nickname and embraced it.
MONO VIRUS
Several studies suggest the ubiquitous Epstein-Barr virus could play a role in some cases of long COVID.
Inflammation caused by coronavirus infection can activate herpes viruses, which remain in the body after causing an acute infection, said Dr. Timothy Henrich, a virus expert at the University of California, San Francisco.
Epstein-Barr virus is among the most common of these herpes viruses: An estimated 90% of the U.S. population has been infected with it. The virus can cause mononucleosis or symptoms that may be dismissed as a cold.
Henrich is among researchers who have found immune markers signaling Epstein-Barr reactivation in the blood of long COVID patients, particularly those with fatigue.
Not all long COVID patients have these markers. But it's possible that Epstein-Barr is causing symptoms in those who do, although scientists say more study is needed.
Some scientists also believe that Epstein-Barr triggers chronic fatigue syndrome, a condition that bears many similarities to long COVID, but that also is unproven.
OBESITY
Obesity is a risk factor for severe COVID-19 infections and scientists are trying to understand why.
Stanford University researchers are among those who have found evidence that the coronavirus can infect fat cells. In a recent study, they found the virus and signs of inflammation in fat tissue taken from people who had died from COVID.
Lab tests showed that the virus can reproduce in fat tissue. That raises the possibility that fat tissue could serve as a "reservoir," potentially fueling long COVID.
Could removing fat tissue treat or prevent some cases of long COVID? It's a tantalizing question, but the research is preliminary, said Dr. Catherine Blish, a Stanford infectious diseases professor and a senior author of the study.
Scientists at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center are studying leptin, a hormone produced by fat cells that can influence the body's immune response and promote inflammation.
They plan to study whether injections of a manufactured antibody could reduce leptin levels -- and in turn inflammation from coronavirus infections or long COVID.
"We have a good scientific basis together with some preliminary data to argue that we might be on the right track," said Dr. Philipp Scherer.
DURATION
It has been estimated that about 30% of people infected with the coronavirus will develop long COVID, based on data from earlier in the pandemic.
Most people who have lingering, recurrent or new symptoms after infection will recover after about three months. Among those with symptoms at three months, about 15% will continue to have symptoms for at least nine more months, according to a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Figuring out who's at risk for years-long symptoms "is such a complicated question," said Dr. Lawrence Purpura, an infectious disease expert at Columbia University.
Those with severe infections seem to be more at risk for long COVID, although it can also affect people with mild infections. Those whose infections cause severe lung damage including scarring may experience breathlessness, coughing or fatigue for more than a year. And a smaller group of patients with mild initial COVID-19 infections may develop neurologic symptoms for more than a year, including chronic fatigue and brain fog, Purpura said.
"The majority of patients will eventually recover," he said. "It's important for people to know that."
It's small consolation for the three women who helped the world recognize long COVID.
Perego, 44, developed heart, lung and neurologic problems and remains seriously ill.
She knows that scientists have learned a lot in a short time, but she says "there is a gap" between long COVID research and medical care.
"We need to translate scientific knowledge into better treatment and policy," she said.
Watson, approaching 50, says she has "never had any kind of recovery." She has had severe migraines, plus digestive, nerve and foot problems. Recently she developed severe anemia.
She wishes the medical community had a more organized approach to treating long COVID. Doctors say not knowing the underlying cause or causes makes that difficult.
"I just want my life back," Watson said, "and it's not looking like that's all that possible."
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands remain in the dark days after fierce storms knocked out power
Thousands of Canadians are spending another day in the cold and dark, as hydro crews continue working to restore electricity to those affected by the power outages caused by fierce winter storms last week.
Frigid monster storm across U.S. claims at least 34 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 29 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.
Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?
Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, a British historian, an Italian archeologist, and an American preschool teacher are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public's consciousness in early 2020.
Surrey, B.C., man's marriage proposal nearly ruined by flight delays
It's a special Christmas for Joven Rai and Winona Bhatti, who recently got engaged in Santorini, Greece, but their journey there was far from ideal.
The gangster-turned-cop racing to save Chinatown's underworld history
Armed with an iPhone, a microphone and a lifetime's worth of connections with former cops and criminals, Michael Moy is racing to capture a piece of New York City's forgotten history. Moy operates a YouTube Channel called Chinatown Gang Stories, which he launched six months ago.
Texas Governor Abbott endangered lives with Christmas Eve migrant drop: White House
The White House on Monday accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of endangering lives after busloads of migrants from the southwest border in Texas were dropped near Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C., on a cold Christmas Eve.
Pieces of rubber, listeria and undeclared allergens: Several food products recalled in Canada
Health Canada has posted a number of food recalls in the last month, ranging from chocolate containing undeclared allergens to gluten-free nuggets containing pieces of rubber.
Argentina's Martinez celebrates World Cup victory with new tattoo
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrated Argentina's World Cup win with a commemorative tattoo of the team's championship trophy.
Watch the best caught-on-camera moments of 2022
CTVNews.ca takes a look at some of its most-watched videos of 2022, from a high-speed collision with a slow-moving sloth to a prince throwing a tantrum.
Canada
-
Surrey, B.C., man's marriage proposal nearly ruined by flight delays
It's a special Christmas for Joven Rai and Winona Bhatti, who recently got engaged in Santorini, Greece, but their journey there was far from ideal.
-
Ontario plunging into energy storage as electricity supply crunch looms
Ontario is staring down an electricity supply crunch and amid a rush to secure more power, it is plunging into the world of energy storage — a relatively unknown solution for the grid that experts say could also change energy use at home.
-
4 dead in B.C. bus crash that sent dozens to hospital, RCMP say
Four people have died and dozens more were injured in a serious bus crash on a highway in B.C.'s Southern Interior on Christmas Eve.
-
Thousands remain in the dark days after fierce storms knocked out power
Thousands of Canadians are spending another day in the cold and dark, as hydro crews continue working to restore electricity to those affected by the power outages caused by fierce winter storms last week.
-
Quebec provincial police investigating 2 deadly overnight fires amid power outages, 5 killed
Authorities are urging people without power to be careful after five people died in a series of deadly fires in Quebec, two of which are under investigation by provincial police.
-
B.C. court weighs in on unsolved Christmas Day bank robberies from 2016
On Christmas Day in 2016, thieves stole nearly half a million dollars in cash from ATMs at several bank branches in Langley. Six years later, no charges have been laid, but a recent B.C. Supreme Court decision describes what one of the companies involved thinks happened.
World
-
China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours
China's military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said Monday, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defence spending bill.
-
7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river
Spanish authorities announced Monday that they had recovered another body after a bus plunged 30 metres (100 feet) from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve, raising the toll of the fatal crash to seven dead and two injured.
-
Russia's FSB says Ukrainian saboteurs 'liquidated' while trying to enter border region: agencies
Russia's FSB security service said on Monday that a four-person Ukrainian 'sabotage group' had been 'liquidated' while trying to enter Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported.
-
Russia's Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health
Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday he was suffering worsening back pain from long spells in solitary confinement that he said were part of a deliberate strategy by the authorities to undermine his health.
-
3 Washington state electric substations vandalized
Vandalism at three power substations in western Washington early Sunday initially cut power to about 14,000 utility customers, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office said.
-
The gangster-turned-cop racing to save Chinatown's underworld history
Armed with an iPhone, a microphone and a lifetime's worth of connections with former cops and criminals, Michael Moy is racing to capture a piece of New York City's forgotten history. Moy operates a YouTube Channel called Chinatown Gang Stories, which he launched six months ago.
Politics
-
Canada urges Taliban to reverse decision on banning women from NGO work
Canada's international development minister is calling on the Taliban to reverse its decision to bar women from working at non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan.
-
'Unacceptable': Transport minister critiques Via Rail situation as Christmas Day trains cancelled
Canada's transport minister took aim at Via Rail on Saturday after some passengers were left stranded overnight on stalled trains following the recent winter storm.
-
Trudeau says Canada is fortunate to be a 'country of peace' in Christmas message
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking Canadians to remind themselves how fortunate they are "to live in a country of peace."
Health
-
Pieces of rubber, listeria and undeclared allergens: Several food products recalled in Canada
Health Canada has posted a number of food recalls in the last month, ranging from chocolate containing undeclared allergens to gluten-free nuggets containing pieces of rubber.
-
alpha brand plant-based breakfast sandwiches, burritos recalled over undeclared milk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall for alpha brand plant-based products because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.
-
Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
One day in July 2021, my then 15-year-old daughter Poppy stumbled and fell while walking down some stairs, grazing her knee. It wasn't a serious wound, but over the weeks it didn't heal. I took Poppy to doctors who conducted tests, but they couldn't find out what was wrong with her. Then, in October, a breakthrough.
Sci-Tech
-
A 15-tonne meteorite crashed in Africa. Now 2 new minerals have been found in it
Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a meteorite weighing 15.2 metric tonnes.
-
Fossil reveals last meal of a dinosaur that lived 120 million years ago
Canadian scientists have announced the discovery of a fossil preserved with its last meal, a rare finding that sheds light on what the ancient ecosystem may have looked like.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
Entertainment
-
Zach Bryan drops 'All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster' album
The chorus against Ticketmaster's contentious concert pricing practices is growing, numbering among them Zach Bryan and friends.
-
Rapper Meek Mill pays bail for 20 women so they can spend the holidays at home
Rapper Meek Mill has paid bail for 20 women so that they can spend the holidays at home, according to the REFORM Alliance, an organization he launched in 2019 alongside Jay-Z.
-
Former child star pleads not guilty to assault charges
Former child star Orlando Brown has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged altercation in Lima, Ohio.
Business
-
Asian shares higher in thin holiday trading
Shares rose Monday in Asia in thin post-Christmas holiday trading, with markets in Europe, some Asian cities and the U.S. closed.
-
Holiday sales in U.S. up 7.6 per cent despite the squeeze of inflation
Holiday sales rose this year as American spending remained resilient during the critical shopping season despite surging prices on everything from food to rent, according to one measure.
-
After a strong year for the economy, 2023 will be shaped by high interest rates
The Canadian economy started off the year with a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but heading in 2023, high interest rates are expected to take a significant toll.
Lifestyle
-
Surrey, B.C., man's marriage proposal nearly ruined by flight delays
It's a special Christmas for Joven Rai and Winona Bhatti, who recently got engaged in Santorini, Greece, but their journey there was far from ideal.
-
This Virginia zoo really got a hippopotamus for Christmas
Fifties' child star Gayla Peevy's plea for a 'hippopotamus for Christmas' came true for one Virginia zoo.
-
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one.
Sports
-
World junior hockey championship held in Canada in shadow of scandal
The world junior hockey championship will be held in Canada the next two weeks, shadowed by Hockey Canada's handling of explosive sexual assault allegations.
-
Canada set to begin quest for 20th gold medal at world juniors
A star-studded Canadian roster is looking to secure the country's 20th podium-topping performance at world junior hockey championship set to open Boxing Day in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.
-
Argentina's Martinez celebrates World Cup victory with new tattoo
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrated Argentina's World Cup win with a commemorative tattoo of the team's championship trophy.
Autos
-
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
-
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.
-
Travelling by plane, train or automobile during the storm? Here's some expert advice
As Canadians cope with travel chaos compounded by severe weather, experts share tips for getting where you want to go.