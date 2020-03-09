MILAN -- Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says he is extending restrictions on travel from the north to entire country to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Conte said Monday night that a new government decree will require all people in Italy to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions or other limited reasons to travel outside the areas where they live.

"There won't be just a red zone," Conte told reporters referring to a lockdown of areas in northern Italy instituted over the weekend.

"There will be Italy" as a protected area, he said.

Developing story...