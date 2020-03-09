Italy imposes nationwide restrictions to contain new virus
Published Monday, March 9, 2020 4:58PM EDT
Gondoliers chat as they wait for customers near St. Mark's square in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
MILAN -- Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says he is extending restrictions on travel from the north to entire country to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Conte said Monday night that a new government decree will require all people in Italy to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions or other limited reasons to travel outside the areas where they live.
"There won't be just a red zone," Conte told reporters referring to a lockdown of areas in northern Italy instituted over the weekend.
"There will be Italy" as a protected area, he said.
Developing story...