TORONTO -- As Canada gears up to receive up to 1.9 million more vaccines from suppliers this week – including the single-shot Johnson & Johnson – and the percentage of Canadians getting jabs continues to climb, CTVNews.ca offers an explainer on the differences between the vaccines approved by Health Canada and are available or will soon become available.

Pfizer-BioNTech

Pfizer-BioNTech, Canada’s first authorized vaccine, is approximately 52.4 per cent effective after the first dose and becomes 92 per cent effective 14-21 days later, according to the Government of Canada.

While the manufacturer has the second dose listed to be taken 21 days later, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has recommended the second dose for all vaccines to be administered up to four months after the first dose to allow more Canadians to receive the vaccine. The NACI said that by having more individuals vaccinated with their first dose, this will decrease the chances of community transmission.

One week after the second dose, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be 95 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

Moderna

Moderna was authorized by Health Canada in late December 2020 and offers an 80 per cent efficacy rate after the first dose, and later a 92 per cent efficacy rate 14 days later. Two weeks after the second dose is administered, the vaccine will be 94 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19.

AstraZeneca

For AstraZeneca, the vaccine will be 76 per cent effective after 22-90 days of the first dose. The Government of Canada has reported that with an increased interval between the first and second dose, the effectiveness of AstraZeneca actually increases.

The second dose is nearly 63 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 two weeks after the dose is administered, however, when the second dose is taken 12 weeks or more after the first dose, the vaccine becomes 82 per cent effective in preventing the virus, with immunity building over time.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is Canada’s first single-dose vaccine that has been authorized. The vaccine is 66 per cent effective in preventing COVDI-19 two weeks after the vaccine is administered, and immunity will develop over time.