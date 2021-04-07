OTTAWA -- The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is standing by its recommendation to delay second doses of two-shot COVID-19 vaccines by up to four months, but is now acknowledging that given Canada’s expected vaccine supply, the interval between doses “is expected to be less than four months.”

After NACI made the initial guidance on March 3 to defer second doses up to four months after the first, with the aim of seeing Canada maximize the number of people being immunized, provinces largely shifted their vaccination strategies and started booking people’s second shots four months down the line.

The longer wait between shots is advice that is in contrast with Health Canada’s authorization of these vaccines, which follows the pharmaceutical companies’ guidance for shorter intervals between shots. But, in new data to back up NACI’s decision, the arms-length advisory body points to real-world examples of where waiting longer between shots is showing to still offer strong levels of protection while allowing more people to receive some amount of COVID-19 protection more quickly.

In the full statement issued Wednesday, NACI writes that second doses should still be offered “as soon as possible after all eligible populations have been offered first doses, with priority given to those at highest risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 disease.”

“Given the evidence that this strategy would have an important impact on reducing deaths and hospitalisations, NACI communicated their recommendations as fast as possible for jurisdictions to consider through a rapid response statement while the full report was being prepared,” said NACI on Wednesday, explaining why the initial call to move to a longer delay between doses came before its full report was ready.

The committee also noted Wednesday that jurisdictions continue to have the ability to opt for a shorter timeframe between the first and second doses, “based on local rates of cases and what is known about where transmission is happening, local vaccine supply, their local methods of delivering vaccine and emerging evidence.”

Officials from NACI as well as provincial and federal health authorities will be providing a briefing on the latest data at 11 a.m. ET.

