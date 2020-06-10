TORONTO -- The government is warning it is about to get very tough with CERB "double dippers" and the fines could be fierce and swift if a fraud has been conducted.

Under the draft legislation, the fine could be up to $5,000 plus up to double the amount of the benefit that was received or would have been received in CERB due to fraud. This draft legislation is on the back of CRA expanding its National Leads Program, commonly known as the "snitch program" which is now accepting information on potential misuse of government aid programs such as the (CERB), Canada Emergency Relief Benefit, (CESB), Canada Emergency Student Benefit, and the (CEWS), Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy programs.

When the programs were launched, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated the goal was to get government aid in the hands of those who needed it as quickly as possible. Also acknowledging there would be some who shouldn't receive it and there would come a time when that would be dealt with. That time has come.

This is a serious problem for sure. However, this is not the time to panic or second guess your eligibility. Sure there will be people who have taken advantage of the system and they will be caught. But for the vast majority of applicants if an innocent double claim has happened it can be quickly rectified with a self disclosure and move on.

A far bigger challenge ahead for the government is the looming CERB benefit that is about to run out in early July. Back on April 6, when the application period opened for the CERB it was clearly stated that the program would run from March 15 - October 3 and people could only claim a benefit of $2,000 per month for a maximum of 16 weeks. Early applicants are about to see their financial lifeline come to an end.

Will the government extend the benefits or do you go back to work?

With parts of the economy reopening, clearly for many the ideal job may not present itself right away, or your old job may not pay as much as the government benefit you've been receiving. This has proven to be a challenge for some small business owners needing their employees to come back.

For those continuing to collect the benefit they may find themselves in an interesting situation. If their employer calls them back to work and they think it is more lucrative to stay on the benefit, this is a form of abusing the system. Not showing up simply isn't an option. Your refusal may be deemed a resignation and that in turn could disqualify you for the benefit entirely.

There is a little wiggle room. The rules are clear, you can earn up to $1,000 and still be eligible for CERB -- that is allowed. What isn't allowed is to use this threshold as a bargaining chip with your employer. To negotiate fewer hours to qualify for the benefit. The threshold was put into place for those struggling to make ends meet, finding some work, but not getting paid enough to get by.

To be clear the government would like to benefits cease for those who:

Fail to return to work when it is reasonable to do so and their employer asks them to;

- Fail to resume self-employment when it is reasonable to do so; or

- Decline a reasonable job offer when you know you are able to work

July is fast approaching for those whose benefits are about to run out. For those it won't be about about job perfection it will be all about paying the bills.

For others who are still able to collect benefits but may fall into the "grey zone," know it simply isn't worth the risk to your reputation, the potential fine, and having a job long after the government aid runs out has to be the preferable option for you and the economy.