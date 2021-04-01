OTTAWA -- The 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on loan from the U.S. can now be administered to Canadians, following Health Canada’s assessment of the batch itself and the manufacturing site where it originates, CTV News has learned.

Canada has purchased 20 million AstraZeneca doses coming from the U.S. Another two million is being sent from the Serum Institute in India and another 1.9 million from COVAX, a global vaccine sharing network designed to assist mostly middle to low-income countries.

The news comes just days after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization changed its recommendation to advise suspending use of the vaccine in those under the age of 55, due to the possibility of blood clots.

The government is facing heightened pressure to get vaccines in the arms of Canadians as quickly as possible, amid a new round of shutdowns to curb the growing spread of the virus and its variants.

