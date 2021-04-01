TORONTO -- Members of the Hamilton, Ont. punk-rock band Teenage Head say the support they’ve received from fans around the world is helping drummer Gene Champagne in his battle against COVID-19.

The band shared an update on its Facebook page on Sunday, saying it was "sending love and prayers" after the 52-year-old was admitted to the intensive care unit at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington.

Champagne, who was otherwise healthy, suddenly fell ill two weeks ago with pneumonia, but Teenage Head lead singer Dave "Rave" Desroches told CTV National News his symptoms kept getting worse.

"Gene is now with COVID and on a ventilator. That was a lot to swallow because you didn't expect that," Desroches said

Desroches said Champagne "should be OK," but added that "nobody knows" for certain when it comes to the coronavirus.

"We are all hoping for the best him. It might take a while, but we are hoping and presuming he will be back in our fold," Desroches said.

Champagne also plays for other Canadian bands including the Killjoys, Tongue Fu and The Un-Teens.

As a tight knit group that treats its fans like family, Desroches said Teenage Head decided to share details of Champagne's battle against COVID-19 on social media.

Since then, Desroches says they have received heartfelt responses from fans around the world.

Despite being on a ventilator, Desroches said he believes Champagne can feel the support from fans and that is it "keeping him going."

"I think he is feeling the love because we are feeling it and it is overwhelming and it’s beautiful," Desroches said.

Champagne's family say they're overwhelmed with the current situation, but appreciate all the messages and well wishes from fans.

Desroches said he and his other bandmates hope all the support will continue to help Champagne in his fight against the disease.

"It's important to let everyone out there know we are a real band. We are a real band, we are bleeding with you. If the people are going though stuff, we are doing the same thing," Desroches said.