Get another COVID-19 booster in the fall, Canada's immunization panel recommends
Canadians should get another COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall if it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said on Tuesday.
"Booster doses in the fall will be formulations updated to target more recent, immune-evasive SARS-CoV-2 variants," the NACI statement said.
"Individuals vaccinated with the updated formulation are expected to benefit from a better immune response against these variants compared to current vaccines," it said.
NACI continued to strongly recommend that anyone five years of age and older who hasn't yet been vaccinated should be immunized with a primary two-dose series of an mRNA vaccine.
It also issued a "discretionary recommendation" that children six months to five years of age who haven't yet been vaccinated get the two-dose primary series of an mRNA vaccine.
The bivalent Omicron-containing mRNA vaccines can be used for people receiving their first two-dose vaccination series, NACI said.
Immunization this fall is "particularly important for those at increased risk of COVID-19 infection or severe disease," NACI's statement said.
Those vulnerable groups include people aged 65 and older, residents of long-term care homes or other group living settings, people with underlying medical conditions, people who are pregnant, people from First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities, people who are racialized and people who provide essential community services, it said.
The mRNA vaccines available in Canada are manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
Although mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are "preferred," NACI said Novavax's Nuvaxovid should be offered as a booster to adults 18 years of age and older who are "unwilling or unable to receive an mRNA vaccine."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's far north under heat warnings amid 'alarming' rise in record-breaking temperatures
Extreme heat is impacting communities in northern Canada as records are being smashed daily.
NATO leaders agree to fast-track Ukraine's membership, but give no timeline
NATO leaders have pledged to spend more on national defence, even as Canada and others are failing to meet the previous target.
Get another COVID-19 booster in the fall, Canada's immunization panel recommends
Canadians should get another COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall if it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said on Tuesday.
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
More evacuation orders and alerts as number of wildfires in B.C. keeps climbing
Evacuation orders and alerts have expanded near several wildfires in British Columbia as communities try to keep residents safe and the BC Wildfire Service battles an increasing number of fires.
Be wary of scams as Amazon Prime Day kicks off, experts warn
Scams targeting online shoppers -- often by impersonating companies like Amazon and other major retailers -- are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid busy spending seen during significant sales like Prime Day, according to the Better Business Bureau.
Regulator lays out proposed changes to passenger rights charter
The Canadian Transportation Agency is laying out proposed changes to the passenger rights charter.
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.
Canada
-
More evacuation orders and alerts as number of wildfires in B.C. keeps climbing
Evacuation orders and alerts have expanded near several wildfires in British Columbia as communities try to keep residents safe and the BC Wildfire Service battles an increasing number of fires.
-
Get another COVID-19 booster in the fall, Canada's immunization panel recommends
Canadians should get another COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall if it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) said on Tuesday.
-
Peter Nygard charged by Winnipeg police for alleged sexual assault in the '90s
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is facing another set of charges stemming from an alleged incident in the early 1990s.
-
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
-
Most Canadians concerned about losing access to news because of Bill C-18: survey
The majority of Canadians are worried about losing access to news on their go-to platforms as the Liberal government and Big Tech debate Bill C-18, according to a new survey.
-
B.C. port strike: U.S. workers refusing to touch cargo rerouted from Canada
Maritime employers says the impact of the B.C. port strike is spilling over internationally, as U.S. port workers refuse to handle containers rerouted from Vancouver to Seattle.
World
-
German opposition leader takes aim at migration, but largely rules out working with far right
Germany's conservative opposition leader said Tuesday that large-scale migration is one of the country's biggest problems and the main reason for a recent surge in support for the far right.
-
At least 5 dead after helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashes near Mount Everest in Nepal
At least five people were killed after a helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashed Tuesday near Mount Everest in Nepal, authorities said. One person was missing.
-
China says its foreign minister is ill. A senior diplomat will take his place at ASEAN
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is unwell and the country's senior diplomat will take his place at a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday
-
Zelenskyy says NATO's 'absurd' plans for Ukraine fall short as alliance leaders gather at summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | NATO summit: Leaders move to simplify path for Ukraine to join alliance
NATO summit live updates: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday but remained mum on the deal to advance Sweden's membership in NATO.
-
U.S. intelligence assessment says Iran not currently developing nuclear weapons
A U.S. intelligence assessment says Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons at the moment but has ramped up activities that could help it develop them.
Politics
-
NATO leaders agree to fast-track Ukraine's membership, but give no timeline
NATO leaders have pledged to spend more on national defence, even as Canada and others are failing to meet the previous target.
-
As pandemic business loan repayment deadline looms, calls for extending deadline grow
The federal government needs to extend the deadline for small businesses to repay pandemic loans, the New Democrats and a national association representing small businesses said this week.
-
Uncertain demand clouds future of Canada's planned LNG exports, experts say
Canadian liquefied natural gas projects looking to fill gaps in the global market left by the absence of Russian gas may run into more challenging conditions than expected, industry experts say.
Health
-
CMA calls for better access to family physicians, reduced wait times as premiers meet in Winnipeg
The Canadian Medical Association has made recommendations for improved health care as premiers meet in Winnipeg to discuss the allocation of government health-care funds.
-
Poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke could be fuelling more conjunctivitis, eye irritation
If you’ve been feeling a burning in your eyes after spending time outside sometime in the last few months, it might be more common than you think — according to some experts, the poor air quality caused by raging wildfires across Canada is affecting more than just our lungs.
-
Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need
At least 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for trans minors, forcing children and teens across the U.S. to travel out of state for care.
Sci-Tech
-
Fossilized skeletons of aerial and aquatic predators to be auctioned by Sotheby's
The fossilized skeletons of an aerial predator with a six-metre wingspan and an aquatic reptile with a snake-like neck will be auctioned in New York this month, Sotheby's announced Tuesday.
-
Starlink satellites flooding sky with radiation, which could be hurting radio astronomy: study
Elon Musk's thousands of Starlink satellites aren't just disrupting scientific research by causing streaks in deep space photos — according to a new study, they are also dumping 'unintended electromagnetic radiation' into space, something that could be a major problem for Earth-bound astronomers.
-
'Seeing is believing': VR project immerses viewers in climate change on Yukon island
Surrounded by chirping birds, buzzing mosquitoes and waves gently lapping on the shore, viewers travel through time, witnessing a permafrost thaw slump, rising floodwaters and shrubs take over Qikiqtaruk or Herschel Island.
Entertainment
-
Walk of Fame 'mega-induction' to include rockers Loverboy, Glass Tiger, Trooper
Glass Tiger, Loverboy and 11 more of the country's most influential rock acts will join Canada's Walk of Fame in a 'mega-induction' ceremony set for September.
-
Johnny Cash and June Carter immortalized in London, Ont., the site of their engagement
A mural marking the moment music icon Johnny Cash proposed to June Carter is nearly complete in London. Painted on a Dundas Street wall of Budweiser Gardens, it interprets a famed photo. The photo was taken at the London Gardens on Feb. 22, 1968.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio to fund scholarships, climate education at his former elementary school
Leonardo DiCaprio will fund scholarships and a climate education program at the UCLA-based elementary school where he was once himself a scholarship student, the actor and the college said Tuesday.
Business
-
Regulator lays out proposed changes to passenger rights charter
The Canadian Transportation Agency is laying out proposed changes to the passenger rights charter.
-
Be wary of scams as Amazon Prime Day kicks off, experts warn
Scams targeting online shoppers -- often by impersonating companies like Amazon and other major retailers -- are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid busy spending seen during significant sales like Prime Day, according to the Better Business Bureau.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Economist: Rate hike is coming and the goal 'is to hurt people'
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to raise interest rates again this week and this economist warns that it's the 'new orthodoxy' as central bankers try to stamp out inflation.
Lifestyle
-
'Anything is possible': Canadian organization granting wishes to older adults
A Canadian organization is breaking barriers to grant older adults wishes.
-
Ontario woman breaks record for largest toothbrush collection in the world
The only plaque you’ll find around Kelly Hardy is the one she received from Guinness World Records for the largest toothbrush collection on the planet.
-
Meet the team who crossed all 5 Great Lakes by paddleboard
Three men from Michigan are riding a wave of excitement after accomplishing an extremely rare feat — traversing through all five Great Lakes using stand-up paddleboards.
Sports
-
Elina Svitolina beats top-ranked Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals
Three months after returning from maternity leave, Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 Tuesday.
-
Arrest warrant issued for friend of NBA star Ja Morant over fight at player's home in 2022
An arrest warrant has been issued for a close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant stemming from a fight during a pickup basketball game at the player's home last year, authorities said.
-
Mikala Jones, Hawaii surfer known for filming inside waves, dies in surfing accident
Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of massive, curling waves, has died after a surfing accident in Indonesia. He was 44.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.