OTTAWA -- Starting Friday, hundreds of federal inmates will begin to receive COVID-19 vaccines as part of a pilot project, according to the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO). It’s a move that’s sparked debate among federal politicians about who is being prioritized in the early stages of the mass vaccination campaign.

As part of this initial vaccine rollout, 1,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to prisons across the country. In all, 600 inmates will receive vaccinations, with each inmate getting the required two doses over a few weeks. It remains unclear which vaccine they will be using to immunize the inmates.

In total, across the country, more than 165,000 health care workers, front line staff and seniors have begun receiving shots, with 1.2 million more doses expected to land in this country and be administered to these key groups this month.

Sick and elderly prisoners are being given first access to these shots, but prison officers and employees are not a part of the program, according to the union. National president of the UCCO Jeff Wilkins is pushing to see prison officers vaccinated sooner.

“People are very close together in there, our members are going to work in there every single day,” he said. “They need to be protected.”

Through the pilot, doses will be sent to five prisons: one federal institution Atlantic Canada, one in Quebec, one in Ontario, one in the Prairies, and one on the West Coast to start. The union says it does not know which facilities in particular will be receiving the vaccines.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said in a statement that they are following health guidelines for vaccinations.

“We have worked very closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada to respond to every aspect of the pandemic, including the provision of vaccines to inmates,” said the CSC.

CTVNews.ca has followed up with the agency to provide additional details about this program, and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair could face questions about it during a scheduled press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Already, the news has prompted the outrage of Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, who tweeted Tuesday night that: "Not one criminal should be vaccinated ahead of any vulnerable Canadian or front-line health worker."

Liberal MPs were quick to respond, advocating for the mass immunization campaign to be informed by health professionals.

“There is no prison ICU... prisoners use regular hospital beds,” tweeted Liberal MP Chris Bittle. “Maybe we should listen to public health experts rather than the leader of the opposition,” he said.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which is providing the federal government with advice and guidance around prioritization of vaccines, has suggested that residents and staff of congregate living settings that provide care for seniors should be among the first phase of vaccinations.

NACI said that residents and staff of correctional facilities should be prioritized in the second phase of immunizations.

“The risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 is high in congregate settings where physical distancing and other infection prevention and control measures are challenging and individuals may not be able to exercise sufficient personal actions to adequately protect themselves from infection. Furthermore, many residents in these settings have inequitable access to health care,” reads NACI’s recommendations in part.

While steps have been taken in an effort to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus through the closed quarters of federal corrections facilities, prisons across the country have experienced outbreaks, with seven institutions currently dealing with active COVID-19 cases.

In eastern Ontario for example, the Joyceville Institution in Kingston has an ongoing outbreak with 67 active cases, of the total 151 inmates that have tested positive for the virus at that facility over the course of the pandemic.

To date, there have been a total of 1,146 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Canada’s inmate population which averages around 14,000 people, and there have been three deaths.

With files from CTV News’ Kimberley Johnson and Ted Raymond