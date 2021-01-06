Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

CHINA STEPS UP CURBS NEAR BEIJING

Chinese authorities on Wednesday imposed travel restrictions and banned gatherings in the capital city of Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing, in the latest escalation of measures to stave off another coronavirus wave.

The province, which entered a "wartime mode" on Tuesday, accounted for 20 of the 23 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China on Jan. 5, more than the total of 19 cases in the province in the three previous days.

The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday said he was "very disappointed" that China still had not authorized a team of international experts tasked with examining the origins of the coronavirus into the country.

AMBULANCES PUT ON ALERT AS LOS ANGELES HOSPITALS SWAMPED

Los Angeles health officials have told first responders to stop bringing adult patients who cannot be resuscitated to hospitals, citing a shortage of beds and staff as the latest COVID-19 surge threatened to overwhelm healthcare systems in America's second-largest city.

The order marked an escalation of measures being taken by state and local officials nationwide in the face of alarming increases in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Ambulances have been forced to wait hours to unload patients at some Los Angeles hospitals, causing delays throughout the county's emergency response system.

STATE OF EMERGENCY LOOMS IN TOKYO

Japan's COVID-19 cases reached a new daily record on Wednesday, as the government faced mounting pressure from health experts to impose a strict state of emergency for the Tokyo greater metropolitan area.

Rising infections have driven Tokyo and surrounding areas to the highest level of a four-stage alert, prompting regional governors to call for a declaration of emergency that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to announce on Thursday.

Infectious disease experts have called for stricter and longer countermeasures, while Suga has sought a more limited response to avoid damaging the economy.

GREEK CHRISTIANS DEFY BAN ON EPIPHANY SERVICES

Greek Christian churches held Epiphany services on Wednesday, openly defying government restrictions that banned public gatherings including religious ceremonies on one of the most important days of the Orthodox calendar.

Despite a plea by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for Church authorities to set an example during a crisis that has killed more than 5,000 in Greece, worshippers attended morning services, although with limits on the number allowed into churches.

"State orders are one thing and faith is another," said a 38-year-old worshipper who gave her name as Stavroula, after attending morning service at a church in the outskirts of Athens.

TEST KITS BY VENDING MACHINE

The University of California's San Diego campus has launched the winter academic term with a unique twist to its coronavirus safety regimen: newly installed vending machines stocked with do-it-yourself COVID-19 tests for students.

The 11 dispensers at UC San Diego since Jan. 2 - with nine more to be added over the next week or two - are the first of their kind to be introduced on a college or university campus in the United States, according to school officials.

Adapted from conventional vending machines, the systems aim to make it easier and less costly to regularly screen the school's student body.