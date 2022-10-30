Experts divided on mask mandates amid COVID resurgence
As hospitals across Canada face a resurgence of respiratory viruses, medical experts do not all agree that mask mandates are necessary to curb COVID-19 transmission in public settings.
Dr. Fahad Razak, former scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 science table, said “unprecedented” viral infection strength justifies the implementation of mask mandates in public settings.
“The reason I think it’s the right time to start mask mandates now is because we have very few options,” he told CTV National News. “The problems with capacity, with beds, with staffing — those are going to take years to address.”
Along with calling for mask mandates in public transit, grocery stores, and health-care settings, Razak said masking should be part of a wider strategy that also “encourages vaccination.”
This comes amid staffing shortages and limited capacities for patients in hospitals across the country.
Dr. Jeffrey Pernica, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton, Ont., said he is more hesitant to call for a mask mandate that extends beyond health-care facilities.
“I would absolutely support people who want to wear masks in the community,” he told CTV News Channel on Saturday. “I have some questions about the feasibility and practicality of mask mandates again in the community.”
He added that he would be “hesitant right now to put out a real call for mask mandates [for] children.”
“I’m not sure that there is a universal acceptance of that kind of thing among families.”
Pernica also said he believes it’s important for health providers to wear masks, especially when they are taking care of children with respiratory and viral illnesses, but he is not sure what the overall benefit of masking in school settings would be.
“I think it’s hard to know exactly what proportion of transmission those [mandates] prevented. I have some questions about whether or not [those mandates] are going to be acceptable for the majority of kids and families.”
The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians has warned that the combination of COVID-19 and influenza transmission means this may be the worst winter yet for Ontario’s overburdened health-care system.
On Saturday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said in a statement she will “not permit any further masking mandates of children” in schools following a court ruling on the government’s decision to drop and block those mandates.
“We must turn the page on what has been an extremely difficult time for children, along with their parents and teachers,” she said.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, local media reported. Officials told local media over a hundred people were plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state's Morbi district collapsed.
Experts divided on mask mandates amid COVID resurgence
As hospitals across Canada face a resurgence of respiratory viruses, medical experts do not all agree that mask mandates are necessary to curb COVID-19 transmission in public settings.
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumour about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fuelled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning, police say.
Canadian among injured in crowd surge that killed more than 150 in South Korea
Global Affairs says a Canadian was among those injured in a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people in Seoul, South Korea. The federal department says Canadian officials are in touch with local authorities to gather more information and provide consular assistance to those affected.
Ontario moves up talks with education workers as union readies for strike
The Ontario government and education workers are set to return to the bargaining table Sunday afternoon as pressure ratchets up for both sides to reach a deal that would prevent a provincewide strike by the end of the week.
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 3rd tennis title in 3 weeks
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday for his third consecutive ATP Tour title. He now has four tennis titles in 2022.
Cable 2.0: Netflix and other streamers bring back ads after disrupting TV landscape
Canadian Netflix users will see a new membership option starting Tuesday that costs less but comes with a catch: commercial breaks inserted into their favourite shows.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Divers in water searching for missing baby in Laval river
Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.
-
Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning, police say.
-
Ontario moves up talks with education workers as union readies for strike
The Ontario government and education workers are set to return to the bargaining table Sunday afternoon as pressure ratchets up for both sides to reach a deal that would prevent a provincewide strike by the end of the week.
-
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
-
Women, kids detained in ISIS camps should be repatriated to Canada quickly: expert
A psychiatrist involved in efforts to support children of Canadian women detained in Syria after travelling to join the Islamic State is urging Ottawa to speed up repatriation efforts.
World
-
At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, local media reported. Officials told local media over a hundred people were plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state's Morbi district collapsed.
-
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumour about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fuelled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
-
Women, kids detained in ISIS camps should be repatriated to Canada quickly: expert
A psychiatrist involved in efforts to support children of Canadian women detained in Syria after travelling to join the Islamic State is urging Ottawa to speed up repatriation efforts.
-
Canadian among injured in crowd surge that killed more than 150 in South Korea
Global Affairs says a Canadian was among those injured in a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people in Seoul, South Korea. The federal department says Canadian officials are in touch with local authorities to gather more information and provide consular assistance to those affected.
-
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea mourned the deaths of more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.
-
World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea.
Politics
-
Bank of Canada did 'the right thing' by increasing interest rate quickly: former BoC governor
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge says the current head of the central bank made the right decision to increase the key interest rate as quickly as he did in an effort to staunch inflation.
-
Trudeau joins families of Flight 752 in Canada-wide protests against Iranian regime
The families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 lent their voices to the worldwide calls for revolution in Iran on Saturday through a series of co-ordinated protests in cities across Canada.
-
RCMP review prompted by employee's arrest urges changes to bolster internal security
A confidential RCMP review, conducted after the arrest of a senior employee for allegedly leaking classified information, calls for a fundamental shift in the security culture of the national police force to be led at the highest levels.
Health
-
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
-
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
-
Experts divided on mask mandates amid COVID resurgence
As hospitals across Canada face a resurgence of respiratory viruses, medical experts do not all agree that mask mandates are necessary to curb COVID-19 transmission in public settings.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumour about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fuelled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
-
Musk's first real test with Twitter as elections loom in U.S., Brazil
Pivotal elections in Brazil and the United States will present an early test to Twitter's new owner Elon Musk and his promise to ease up on the platform's policies on misinformation.
-
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Two NASA spacecraft at Mars - one on the surface and the other in orbit - have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet.
Entertainment
-
Actors call for change in casting business as dozens allege former talent agency withheld payments
Dozens of Toronto actors allege they are owed thousands of dollars after their talent agency withheld payments from production companies and a police investigation is now underway.
-
Drag queens and how they got pulled into politics
Drag has been dragged through the mud as right-wing activists and politicians complain about the 'sexualization' or 'grooming' of children. Performers say the protesters are the ones terrorizing and harming children and making them political pawns.
-
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.
Business
-
Cable 2.0: Netflix and other streamers bring back ads after disrupting TV landscape
Canadian Netflix users will see a new membership option starting Tuesday that costs less but comes with a catch: commercial breaks inserted into their favourite shows.
-
Amid growing criticism, Macklem says Bank of Canada's independence not under threat
As criticism piles on from politicians, pundits and interest groups, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says he's felt no threat to the institution's independence.
-
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Workers in a manufacturing facility in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou appear to have left to avoid COVID-19 curbs, with many travelling on foot for days after an unknown number of employees were quarantined in the facility after a virus outbreak.
Lifestyle
-
Vancouver man's pumpkin portraits pay tribute to the Queen
In a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, a Vancouver man has carved three pumpkin portraits of the late monarch, and is making the designs available for free online.
-
How a TikTok archivist is celebrating the memories of strangers, one recipe at a time
Digital librarian Rosie Grant is finding inspiration through very unusual hobby: baking recipes from gravestones in cemeteries across America.
-
As we 'fall back' Nov. 6, some tips to deal with the time change
Standard time is almost here, and many Canadians are preparing to gain an hour of sleep, but the decreased sunlight going into the winter months can increase the likelihood of seasonal depression.
Sports
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins 3rd tennis title in 3 weeks
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Denmark's Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday for his third consecutive ATP Tour title. He now has four tennis titles in 2022.
-
Brooklyn Nets owner condemns star Kyrie Irving for tweet about documentary deemed antisemitic
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Saturday tweeted that he 'meant no disrespect to anyone's religious beliefs' after the owner of his NBA team condemned him for tweeting a link to a documentary deemed antisemitic.
-
Canada's Shapovalov defeats Coric in straight sets to move on to Vienna Open final
Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the Vienna Open final after topping Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 on Saturday.
Autos
-
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
-
GM pauses advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
General Motors is pausing its advertising on Twitter now that the social media platform is owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the company said in a statement Friday.
-
EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035
European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.