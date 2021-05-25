WHITEHORSE -- Life is nearing normal in Yukon with restaurants and bars allowed to open to full capacity and people being allowed to plan for events with up to 200 guests.

Many COVID-19 restrictions in the territory were lifted Tuesday as vaccination rates for the first shot surpassed 75 per cent of eligible residents, and almost as many have had their second dose of a vaccine.

People who are fully vaccinated won't need to isolate for two weeks when they enter the territory and social bubbles will increase to 20 people from no more than five different households.

Gyms, recreational centres, weddings, funerals and religious services can now have up to 200 people with physical distancing measures in place and as long as the venue can accommodate that number.

Dr. Brendan Hanley, the chief medical officer of health, has credited Yukon with making "great progress" in its vaccination effort, which allows for the easing of some public health measures.

The territory says in a statement that Yukon leads the country in vaccinations for adults.

Those aged 12 to 17 will be able to start getting their shots on May 31.

Yukon has had 84 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths since the pandemic began.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.