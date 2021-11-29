With the recent emergence of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, labelled Omicron, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians with any questions.

Are you wondering about its origin or how it affects the body? Tell us what you’d like to know when it comes to the Omicron COVID-19 variant?

To submit your question, email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and question. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

As more information about the variant comes to light, stay up to date with the latest developments by signing up for The COVID-19 Brief newsletter.