COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border: U.S. judge
A federal judge in Louisiana is refusing to end pandemic-related restrictions on migrants seeking asylum on the southern border. The judge on Friday blocked a plan by President Joe Biden's administration to lift the restrictions next Monday.
Migrants have been expelled more than 1.9 million times since March 2020 under federal Title 42 authority.
The provision denies migrants a chance to request asylum under U.S. law and international treaty on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Arizona and Louisiana led 24 states in challenging the plan to end the restrictions.
As U.S. officials anxiously waited, many of the migrants crossing the border from Mexico on Friday were oblivious to a pending momentous court ruling on whether to maintain pandemic-related powers that deny a chance to seek asylum on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The Justice Department, hoping to avoid last-minute scrambling over the weekend, asked U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays to decide by Friday whether to keep Title 42 in place while litigation proceeds. The judge in Lafayette, Louisiana, has said he would decide by Monday, when the public health powers are scheduled to expire.
Migrants crossing in Eagle Pass, Texas, knew little or nothing about the rule under which migrants have been expelled more than 1.9 million times since March 2020. They were largely from Cuba, Colombia, Nicaragua and Venezuela -- nationalities that have mostly been spared from the asylum ban because high costs, strained diplomatic relations or other considerations make it difficult for the U.S. to fly them home.
Ana Pinales of the Dominican Republic, who reached Eagle Pass after three years of living illegally in Chile, where she was unable to find steady work, waded across the river before dawn and walked down a dirt road with about 35 Nicaraguans and 25 Cubans, searching for U.S. Border Patrol agents to claim asylum. She walked longer than the rest and met about 15 other migrants waiting under one of Eagle Pass' two bridges to the Mexican border city of Piedras Negras. After several hours, an agent arrived for them, relieving armed Texas National Guard members who had watched over the group as golfers played on an adjoining riverfront course.
"Everyone in the world knows about this route," Pinales, 28, said with a smile, relieved that she was nearly at the end of a two-month journey that took her through Panama's notorious Darien Gap and Mexico, where she was robbed of $3,000 while biding her time in a park in the southern city of Tapachula. She said she also frequently paid bribes to get past Mexican military checkpoints.
Title 42 has largely affected people from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, many of whom have been waiting in Mexican border towns after being denied the right to seek asylum by the U.S. government. Mexico has agreed to accept migrants from those three Central American countries turned back by the U.S. and last month also started taking in limited numbers of Cubans and Nicaraguans who have been turned away by U.S. authorities.
Nolberto Avila, a small coffee grower who fled threats of violence in Colombia and left his mother and a sibling there to manage the harvests, had never heard of Title 42 in the social media channels that migrants consult to determine whom they can trust and whom and what to avoid. Online chatter directed him to Eagle Pass after he flew to Cancun and took buses to the U.S border.
"It feels good to be here," said Avila, 30, who spent US$3,000 on airfare and other travel expenses, such as bribes to Mexican soldiers. His ultimate destination is Los Angeles.
A group of about 150 mostly Cuban migrants assembled on Friday a short distance south of the bridge, having swum and walked across the river in smaller groups over several hours since a few hours before dawn. Border Patrol agents lined them up single file and directed them into vans to go to a processing area. About two-thirds were men, nearly all the rest were women and some were young children.
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness': former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
Officials confirm 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis in children in Canada
Ten children in Canada were found to be suffering from severe acute hepatitis not caused by known hepatitis viruses over a nearly six-month period recently, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Friday.
Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs
Russia's claimed seizure of a Mariupol steel plant that became a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a sorely needed victory in the war he began, capping a nearly three-month siege that left a city in ruins and more than 20,000 residents feared dead.
Trudeau says government will do 'everything we can' to avoid U.S.-style formula shortage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempted to reassure parents on Friday amid a nationwide shortage of baby formula designed specifically for infants with food allergies.
Rise of new opioid highlights unpredictable drug supply: expert
A national substance use research organization is warning about a new type of opioid that is increasingly being found in Canada's unregulated drug supply.
Price of gas remains high across Canada heading into long weekend
Canadians may find a lot of long faces at the pump heading into the long weekend as gas prices across the country remain high.
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
'This is an unusual situation': Feds monitoring monkeypox cases in Canada
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the federal government is monitoring monkeypox cases and their chains of transmission after two cases were confirmed in this country.
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
The World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
Decision to ban Huawei and ZTE from 5G wasn't easy, PM Trudeau says
On the heels of news that Canada is banning Huawei Technologies and ZTE from participating in the country’s 5G wireless networks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the decision wasn't easy to make. The prime minister also defended the timing of the decision, saying that while it will be years before all use of products from these Chinese companies will be outlawed, it's happening before the country is even more interconnected by the next-generation telecommunications infrastructure.
After N.B. police killing of Indigenous woman, chiefs demand systemic racism inquiry
The results of the recent coroner's inquest into the police killing of an Indigenous woman in New Brunswick demonstrate the urgent need for an Indigenous-led inquiry into systemic racism, according to the six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation.
'This is an unusual situation': Feds monitoring monkeypox cases in Canada
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the federal government is monitoring monkeypox cases and their chains of transmission after two cases were confirmed in this country.
Royal Military College awards posthumous degrees to four cadets killed in Kingston, Ont.
Four Royal Military College cadets who died in a motor vehicle accident in Kingston, Ont. last month were given their degrees posthumously on Thursday and honoured in a memorial put on by friends at the college.
Ontario woman says daughter was discriminated against over face mask
An Ontario woman believes her daughter was discriminated against after she was allegedly kicked out of a local activity centre over her choice to wear a face mask.
U.S., South Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North
U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said after meeting Saturday that they will consider expanded joint military exercises to deter the nuclear threat from North Korea at a time when there's little hope of real diplomacy on the matter.
-
Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs
Russia's claimed seizure of a Mariupol steel plant that became a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a sorely needed victory in the war he began, capping a nearly three-month siege that left a city in ruins and more than 20,000 residents feared dead.
Australian prime minister concedes election defeat
Australia's prime minister conceded defeat after an election Saturday that could deliver a minority government.
Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims being laid to rest
A 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket was remembered as big-hearted and quick with a laugh before her funeral Saturday.
A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx, police say
A 15-year-old was arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl in New York City's Bronx neighbourhood earlier this week, police said.
Over 100 nations urge safe migration, action on smugglers
More than 100 nations have approved a declaration calling on governments to intensify efforts for safe and orderly migration, crack down on human smuggling and trafficking, and ensure that migrants are respected and receive health care and other services.
Russia bans 26 new Canadians from entering the country
Russia said on Saturday it has added 26 new names to a list of Canadians it has barred from travelling to Russia, including defence chiefs, defence industry executives and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
-
-
Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet: report
Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday to denounce as 'utterly untrue' claims in a news report that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.
-
Hyundai announces $5.5B electric vehicle plant in Georgia
Hyundai Motor Group confirmed Friday the company will spend $5.5 billion on a huge electric vehicle plant near Savannah that will employ thousands -- a deal Georgia's governor called the largest economic development project in the state's history.
Prince William and Kate join Tom Cruise on 'Top Gun: Maverick' red carpet
British royalty and Hollywood royalty came together on the red carpet for the charity premiere of the new Tom Cruise movie, "Top Gun: Maverick," on Thursday night.
-
Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Aimee escapes Hollywood studio fire
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee was among those who escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed a 26-year-old music producer, Sharon Osbourne and others who work in the space said.
-
Are Japanese toddlers as independent as Netflix's Old Enough portrays them?
Young children running adult errands on their own isn't rare in Japan. It's a tradition that has caught the attention of TV viewers the world over since Netflix began showing re-runs of a wildly popular Japanese variety show from the 1990s.
Russia cuts off gas exports to Finland in symbolic move
Russia halted gas exports to neighbouring Finland on Saturday, a highly symbolic move that came just days after the Nordic country announced it wanted to join NATO and marked a likely end to Finland's nearly 50 years of importing natural gas from Russia.
-
Price of gas remains high across Canada heading into long weekend
Canadians may find a lot of long faces at the pump heading into the long weekend as gas prices across the country remain high.
-
U.S., Canada, other APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker
Delegates from the United States, Canada, and three other nations staged a walkout Saturday when a representative from Russia began his opening remarks at a meeting of trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group in the Thai capital, officials said.
Watch this baby giraffe walk on her own after getting custom leg braces
A three-month-old giraffe is now walking freely on her own after a successful one-of-a-kind orthotic leg brace treatment.
-
Ancient gold ring stolen during WWII finds its way back to Greece
A more than 3,000-year-old gold signet ring that was stolen from an Aegean island during the Second World War, crossed the Atlantic, was bought by a Nobel Prize-winning Hungarian scientist and ended up in a Swedish museum has found its way back to Greece.
-
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
Rap superstar J. Cole signs with Toronto basketball team
Rap star Jermaine Lamarr Cole -- better known as J.Cole -- has signed with the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League
-
Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'
The 1991 Battle of Alberta in particular was mean, nasty and downright violent.
-
Canadian athletes, parents call for culture change in sports
More than 1,000 Canadian athletes from gymnastics, boxing and bobsled/skeleton have called for independent investigations into their sports in recent weeks.
Mercedes just sold the world's most expensive car for $142 million
Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Thursday that it recently sold the world's most expensive car. A very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe that had been kept in the German automaker's collection was sold to a private owner for €135 million, the equivalent of $142 million.
-
-
Aston Martin cleared of suspicion it copied Red Bull design
Formula One team Aston Martin was cleared of suspicion that it had broken competition rules by allegedly copying a design from a Red Bull car, FIA said Friday.