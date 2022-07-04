COVID-19 has 'crushed' Canada's health-care system, warns doctor

Chronic staff shortages in Canada's health-care system have been exacerbated by waves of COVID-19 infections, and are pushing the system to the brink, warns a medical advocate for Doctors Manitoba.



"The health-care system has slowly been crumbling," Dr. David Cram, the president of Doctors Manitoba, told CTV News Channel on Monday. "Then COVID came along and just crushed us."

He warns that the impact of staffing shortages is being felt significantly among rural health-care units, with a rising instances of emergency rooms being forced to close.



"You're just short doctors and you literally have to shut down." Cram said.

