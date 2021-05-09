TORONTO -- Canadian companies are trying to move the needle on COVID-19 vaccinations by offering discounts and freebies for customers that get jabbed.

Insurers, breweries, museums and tech companies are unveiling promotions aimed at rewarding people who've been vaccinated with savings and giveaways.

The vaccinated will receive six dollar discounts on food and drinks at Polarity Brewing in Whitehouse, free admission to TheMuseum in Kitchener, Ontario and candy from Toronto's Sombrero Latin Food.

Manulife Financial will give some of its vaccinated customers enrolled in its Vitality program rewards points and Toronto-based financial app Drop is offering 50-dollars in cash rewards to users who post a vaccine selfie on social media and tag the brand.

Joanne McNeish, an associated professor of marketing at Ryerson University, says the offers lend corporate clout to an important cause, but also encourage consumers to reconnect with favourite brands or discover new and local ones.

She says it's hard to measure how likely the promotions are to generate repeat customers or encourage hesitant Canadians to get a vaccine, but that the deals are a nice perk for those anxious for the jab and one of many convincing factors for others.