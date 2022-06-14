China city mayor apologizes over COVID-19 lockdown response
The mayor of a northeastern Chinese city on the North Korean border that has been under lockdown for more than 50 days has apologized for failures in his administration's work amid widespread -- but often disguised -- dissatisfaction over the government's heavy-handed approach to handling the pandemic.
Dandong Mayor Hao Jianjun gave no specifics, but said government work and basic services had been "unsatisfactory," for which he offered his apologies, according to a statement issued by the city government late Monday.
It is highly unusual for a ranking Communist Party official to publicly concede errors, particularly regarding the hardline "zero-COVID" policy that has been repeatedly endorsed by top officials under President and party leader Xi Jinping.
Despite reporting only a handful of cases, Dandong has seen one of the strictest lockdowns in China.
In his reported comments at a meeting with residents, Hao acknowledged the sacrifices made by the city's 2.4 million citizens, along with the "complaining voices" among them over the government's work. Dandong would now be moving into a stage of pandemic control that would be "more proactive, more active and more effective," Hao said.
Unable to root out the source of new cases, Dandong officials took increasingly extreme measures, some of them of questionable scientific merit. That included recommending residents close their windows to prevent the virus being blown in from North Korea, even though its ability to spread through the air is extremely limited.
Authorities have also cracked down on smuggling across the Yalu River with North Korea, offering cash incentives for information on those involved. China has long held that the virus is spreading through packaging and other surfaces, despite little evidence showing that is a significant factor.
Officials at one point also transported residents of an entire apartment block to quarantine in the city of Shenyang, about 250 kilometres (150 miles) north of Dandong. Upon their release, it was discovered the positive case sparking the move had been in a resident of a neighbouring building, leading to an angry confrontation between the residents and authorities.
Residents have been permitted out to shop, but no word has yet been given on when normal work can resume, said Li Yueqing, the owner of a wood processing factory in Dandong reached by phone. Rules still demand that any building where a positive case is found will be sealed off, Li said.
"We understand the epidemic situation in the city is still unstable. We don't know when exactly we will be allowed to resume production," he said.
A restaurant worker said the 50 days of closure is majorly affecting incomes.
"Up to now, we still haven't received any instruction from the government on restarting business and our incomes have been affected by doing nothing," said the worker, who gave only her surname, Guo.
A staffer at a maritime training academy who gave just his surname, Zheng, said they remained shuttered as a precautionary measure.
"The government feels it is better for us to remain closed longer, given the large number of trainees we have had. We have no idea when we will reopen," Zheng said.
Lengthy lockdowns have become the norm in China's COVID-19 response, with Shanghai's ongoing predicament gaining the most notoriety. Most of the 25 million residents of China's largest city and key financial hub were confined to their homes or immediate neighbourhoods for two months or more and hundreds of thousands continue to remain under restrictions.
The severity of the Shanghai lockdown and the apparent lack of preparation by authorities prompted confrontations at checkpoints between residents and officials, and a series of nightly sessions of banging pots and screaming from balconies. Criticisms of the government's policy were posted online, often in formats designed to thwart censorship software.
The relaxation of measures prompted an exodus from the city and foreign business leaders say confidence in its future as an international business hub remains in question.
The response in the capital Beijing has been more nuanced, possibly for political reasons, although many students have been forced to attend class online and a major shopping and nightlife district has been shut down following the detection of 287 cases linked to a nightclub.
Police said that two customers of the nightclub are under investigation after they allegedly ignored an order to isolate at home and went out using a ride-hailing service. They later tested positive, leading to more than 300 others being locked down.
In Hong Kong, daily coronavirus infections have been on the rise, with the city logging 752 new infections on Tuesday, up from 505 cases on June 1. The rising figure comes as the city prepares for the 25th anniversary of its handover from Britain to mainland China on July 1.
To combat rising infections in the city, health authorities have tightened policies, with its health minister stating during a news conference that residents who plan to visit bars and nightclubs from Thursday must present a negative rapid antigen test result obtained in the last 24 hours. The new rules come as some 350 infections have been linked to bars and nightclubs since they were allowed to reopen last month.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Governor General Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a new report says.
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
Texas city asks for help identifying mysterious figure caught on camera
A Texas city has asked for help identifying a seemingly shaggy figure caught lurking in the dark on a security camera.
Ottawa lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal, transport workers
The federal government is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal public servants and transportation workers, on the same day it released details about dropping the mandate for domestic and outgoing travel.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Recent Liberal decisions point to a whole-of-government incompetence
Canadians, including many Liberals, have been witnessing and lamenting months of abject failure in the most basic administrative and decision-making processes in government, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
-
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
-
Toronto Police Service braces members for 'difficult' week ahead of report on race-based data collection: memo
The Toronto Police Service is bracing its members for a ‘difficult’ week ahead as it prepares to release the results Wednesday of a report focused on race-based data related to use of force and strip searches.
-
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a new report says.
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
-
Canadian drug prices: New regulations could save billions of dollars
New drug price regulations set to come into effect next month could lower spending on patented drugs by about seven per cent over the long term and save billions of dollars, the parliamentary budget officer reported Tuesday.
World
-
Russians control 80 per cent of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes
Russian troops control about 80 per cent of the fiercely contested eastern city of Sievierodonetsk and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of it but Ukrainians were still trying to evacuate the wounded, a regional official said Tuesday.
-
Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty,' lauds Ukrainian 'heroism'
Pope Francis has blasted the 'ferocity and cruelty' of Russian troops in Ukraine while praising the 'heroism' and 'courage' of Ukrainians to defend their land.
-
Thieves make off with 20 freight containers at Mexican port
Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday.
-
Jan. 6 hearings: What we've learned, and what's next
A rundown of what we've learned so far from the public hearings of the select Jan. 6 committee, and what's next.
-
Texas city asks for help identifying mysterious figure caught on camera
A Texas city has asked for help identifying a seemingly shaggy figure caught lurking in the dark on a security camera.
-
Northern Arizona watches winds as Western wildfires blaze
The northern Arizona city of Flagstaff is synonymous with mountains -- lush with ponderosa pines, meadows and hiking trails that are a respite from the desert heat farther south.
Politics
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
-
Trudeau says Canadian attendance at Russian embassy event 'absolutely unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was 'absolutely unacceptable' that any Canadian representative attended a Russia Day party at the Russian embassy in Ottawa, adding that it never should have happened.
-
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Governor General Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
Health
-
High school students across Canada to be trained on how to administer naloxone
Hundreds of thousands of high school students in Canada will be given training on how to respond to someone overdosing on opioids, including on how to administer naloxone -- a drug used to reverse the effects of overdoses.
-
Amylyx gets first approval for ALS drug from Canada
Canada has approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, the drugmaker said on Monday, the first such approval for the oral drug.
-
Prenatal COVID exposure affects babies' motor skills, speech, studies find
Infants born to those who tested positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy may have neurodevelopmental issues after birth, according to preliminary findings from two separate studies out of the U.S. and Spain.
Sci-Tech
-
June's strawberry moon will light up the sky this week
June's full moon, the strawberry moon, will illuminate the sky this week.
-
'Crabby crows' dive bombing locals to protect their young, B.C. animal specialist says
Spring to early summer is crow-nesting season and with crows protecting their young, there's an increased risk of dive bombings.
-
Sacrificial altar among 13,000 relics unearthed at Sanxingdui archeological site in China
A turtleshell-shaped box and a sacrificial altar are among a treasure trove of 13,000 relics dating back over 3,000 years discovered by archeologists in southwest China.
Entertainment
-
BTS will take a break to pursue solo projects
BTS will be pressing pause to pursue solo projects, the K-Pop group announced Tuesday.
-
Philip Baker Hall, of 'Hard Eight,' 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's first movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in “Seinfeld,” has died. He was 90.
-
Amber Heard says she stands by 'every word' of her testimony
Amber Heard says she stands by the testimony she gave during a contentious six-week libel trial against former husband Johnny Depp, saying she has 'always told the truth.'
Business
-
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
-
S&P/TSX composite falls more into correction ahead of expected large U.S. rate hike
Canada's main stock index moved further into correction territory Tuesday amid growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on the cusp of announcing its largest interest rate hike in nearly three decades.
-
Travel, aviation industry leaders applaud lifting of vaccine mandates
Leaders from the travel and aviation industries are welcoming the federal government's further easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions after it announced on Tuesday that vaccine mandates are being lifted for air travellers and federally-regulated transportation workers.
Lifestyle
-
Is smart furniture the new trend? Expert says it's too early to tell
Stay-at-home measures previously put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it more important for families to have space to both live and work while at home. One expert in the smart home industry points to the advantages of smart furniture in making this a reality.
-
Here's what it might be like to travel on a double decker airplane seat
Flying economy for any extended period of time is an experience usually endured rather than enjoyed, but one airplane seat designer reckons his design could revolutionize budget travel.
-
No bartender required: Premixed Jack and Coke going on sale
Coca-Cola Co. is partnering with Brown-Forman Corp., the maker of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, to sell premixed cocktails. The canned Jack and Coke will be sold globally after a launch in Mexico late this year. A zero-sugar version will also be available.
Sports
-
Canada claims gold in U18 women's hockey by beating U.S. 3-2
It had the makings of an early blowout, but the United States made adjustments on the fly Monday night and turned the gold-medal final at the under-18 women's world hockey championship into a real thriller.
-
Honduras trips Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play
Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring on the rain-soaked pitch, while the Honduras made the best of their limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico.
-
Australia edges Peru on penalties to qualify for World Cup
Australia qualified for a fifth straight World Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Peru in their intercontinental playoff on Monday.
Autos
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.