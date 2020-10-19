OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 travel restrictions in place at the Canada-U.S. land border will remain in effect until Nov. 21 at least.

While the extension of the closure was anticipated, given the ongoing rate of virus transmission on both sides of the border, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair confirmed the plan on Monday.

“Our decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe,” Blair tweeted.

The current agreement on the U.S.-Canada border closure to non-essential travel was first imposed in March and has been renewed every month since.

Tourists and cross-border visits remain prohibited, although trade and commerce are exempted as are certain family members and loved ones who can make a case on compassionate grounds to be allowed into Canada.