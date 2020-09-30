TORONTO -- The federal government has extended the existing restrictions on non-U.S. international travel until Oct. 31.

Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair announced the extension in a tweet on Wednesday.

The restrictions apply to anyone entering Canada from a country other than the U.S. All of these international travellers entering Canada must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, provide contact information for enforcing the quarantine and undergo screening by a border official.

Additionally, many travellers are currently not allowed to enter the country for non-essential reasons. Exceptions to this blanket ban include Canadian citizens and permanent residents, their immediate families, international students, essential workers, temporary foreign workers and others.

The Canada-U.S. border is closed to discretionary travellers until Oct. 21, though senior government sources have told CTV News that the border restrictions could be extended, at least into November.