OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 travel restrictions in place at the Canada-U.S. land border are being extended another month, and will now remain in effect until Jan. 21, 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.

Trudeau said in French that this decision was taken to protect citizens on both sides of the border, because COVID-19 cases keep climbing in both Canada and the United States.

The current agreement on the U.S.-Canada border closure to non-essential travel was first imposed in March, to limit the spread of the virus. The restrictions have been renewed every month since.

Tourists and cross-border visits remain prohibited, although trade and commerce are exempted as are certain family members and loved ones who can make a case on compassionate grounds to be allowed into Canada from the U.S. and other countries, contingent on conditions including mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

The latest extension was set to expire on Dec. 21, but will now be renewed through to Jan. 21 at least.