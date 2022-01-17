BEIJING -- Tickets for the Winter Olympics set to begin on Feb. 4 will be distributed to "targeted" groups of people and will not be sold to the general public due to COVID-19, the organizing commitee said on Monday.

Organizers had already said there would not be any international spectators at the Games, as part of China's efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe Editing by Gareth Jones)