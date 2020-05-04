OTTAWA -- With the initial phase of reopening in some provinces underway, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadians not to go out “unless you absolutely have to.”

“I know the weather is getting nicer, but we still need to be extremely careful, and not just for our seniors, but for everyone around us. So don’t go out unless you absolutely have to. And if you do, keep two metres apart from each other,” Trudeau said Monday during his address to Canadians on the federal government’s latest COVID-19 efforts.

The prime minister continues to encourage Canadians to stay home and do their part to protect health-care and other front-line workers, while still reaching out and helping the vulnerable people in their lives, such as delivering groceries to an elderly neighbour.

“With your actions, you are helping your community,” Trudeau said.

Among the provinces taking gradual reopening steps into what’s being considered the country’s “new normal” are Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan. In all of these provinces certain businesses can reopen on Monday, though they are still required to use personal protective equipment and maintain physical distancing.

New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Alberta have taken initial steps towards loosening public health measures like physical distancing and allowing certain public outdoor spaces to reopen.

Last week, Trudeau and the premiers released “a set of common principles for restarting the Canadian economy” that said the timing and efforts from one province to another will look different because the caseload is different in each region.

Among what all provinces and territories have agreed need to be in place: a stabilized number of cases; a health system that can handle new cases and track potential outbreaks; sufficient protective gear for businesses to keep their staff and patrons safe; and an agreement on co-ordinated travel guidance.

As of Monday morning there are 59,858 COVID-19 cases in Canada, and 3,767 people have died.

Last week’s national modelling projected that while public health measures have been effective and the curve is flattening, Canada was on track to see between 53,196 cases and 66,835 cases and between 3,277 and 3,883 deaths by May 5.