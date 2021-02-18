OTTAWA -- The federal government has released an updated COVID-19 vaccination timeline, showing how many Canadians are projected to be immunized each quarter between now and the end of September.

The timeline shows that if additional vaccine candidates are given the green light by Health Canada, up to 24.5 million Canadians could be fully vaccinated by the end of June, though with just Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna shots the number of immunized Canadians in that timeframe will be 14.5 million.

Both of these currently approved vaccines require a two-dose regimen and the Public Health Agency of Canada’s timeline indicates that these figures are based on each person receiving both their first and second shots.

This is an update from the initial estimates issued at the start of Canada’s vaccine rollout in December 2020, that showed the federal government was aiming to have between 15 and 19 million Canadians vaccinated by the end of June.

Under the current timeline, between 38 and 64 per cent of the population will be immunized by the end of June.

The timeline still shows that millions of Canadians will be waiting until sometime between July and September to receive their vaccines, with enough doses of Moderna and Pfizer alone to complete Canada’s mass vaccination effort.

If additional vaccines are able to be used, the country will have enough doses to vaccinate all 38 million Canadians more than twice over. However, as things stand these vaccines have yet to be approved for use in children.

