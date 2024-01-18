Children's medicine, yogurt and more recalled in Canada this week

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued recalls for several products this week, including children's medicine with a risk of overdose, and food items that could be contaminated by salmonella.

'RISK OF OVERDOSE'

An oral fever medication for children is being recalled by the CFIA due to the products having a "higher than acceptable amount" of acetaminophen.

Pediatrix Acetaminophen Oral Solution, made by Teva Canada Ltd., is being taken off shelves due to a "risk of overdose."

Guardians should call the poison control centre and emergency services "immediately" if children have nausea, vomiting, lethargy, sweating, loss of appetite and pain in the abdomen, the CFIA said.

"Abdominal pain may be the first sign of liver damage and may not be apparent for 24 to 48 hours," the agency said.

The CFIA issued the recall after routine testing found 185 milligrams of acetaminophen in the products, rather than the approved 160 mg.

The labels on the recalled products sold on Well.ca, among other places, are for 160-mg bottles.

The product meant to relieve mild to moderate pain and fever for children aged two to 11, and does not require a prescription.

The best-before date is for August 2025.

Those who have the medication are being asked to return the product to their local pharmacy for proper disposal.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall.

SALMONELLA OUTBREAK

Following last week's granola warning, more products were recalled by the CFIA due to possible contamination with salmonella.

Urban Fare brand UF chia tropical fruit parfait and yogurt parfait bowls sold in Alberta and British Columbia were listed in the latest recall.

The products were sold in 385-gram and 330-gram sizes with best-before dates of Jan 18 and 19, 2024. The parfaits should not be consumed, the CFIA said.

The items were recalled because they contain Quaker granola, which was recalled by the CFIA for the same reason.

Earlier this week, the CFIA also issued a recall for Eagle Brand of frozen corn due to possible salmonella contamination.

The product from Gentro Foods Inc. came in 1.75-kilograms bags, with an expiration date of Feb. 1, 2025.

CHOKING HAZARD

George brand sleepers sold in Walmart stores across Canada have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard, the agency warned this week.

The foot grips on various styles of children's sleepers, in sizes ranging from 0 to 5T, could fall off during repeated washing, which is a choking hazard if ingested.

The CFIA warned Canadians to "immediately stop using" the children's clothing and return it to Walmart stores for a refund.

As of Jan. 5, the company has not had any reports of injury.

About 371,469 units were sold in Canada between December 2021 and January 2024.

FALL RISK

Several Collegiate English horse-riding saddles have been recalled by the CFIA.

The products should not be used, according to the agency, due to risk of falling.

Nine of the models, including Degree Mono Event, Graduate Close Contact, Honour Close Contact, Integrity Mono Dressage, Lectern Dressage and Warwick Close Contact, are impacted.

The saddles were sold at WeatherBeeta and have a rivet or stirrup bar that can break, causing the rider to fall. No reports of injuries have been received by the CFIA as of Jan. 10.

The products are made with black or brown leather or synthetic material, and measure between 15 and 18 inches, the agency said

They were manufactured between March 2019 and July 2023 and stamped with "Made in India."

The company will send a free replacement, including shipping, when the products are returned.