Bisexual women 3 times more likely to attempt suicide compared to straight women: Canadian study
WARNING: This story includes discussion of suicide.
In the first study of its kind to tie survey data to health records, researchers found that bisexual women were three times more likely to attempt suicide compared to heterosexual women.
Gay men and lesbians were also twice as likely as straight people to attempt or die by suicide, according to the study.
The data provides a more comprehensive look at the mental health challenges facing the LGBTQ2S+ community in Canada, and which demographics may be most in need of support, researchers say.
“We wanted to better characterize the disparity in suicide-related behaviors across sexual orientations and gender,” Antony Chum, a Faculty of Health assistant professor and Canada Research Chair in Population Health Data Science at York University, said in a press release. “Prior research on suicide attempts has mostly relied on self-reported data from surveys, which means we don’t have information on people who are too sick to participate or have died by suicide.”
In order to get a broader picture beyond self-reported data, researchers looked at health records for more than 123,000 individuals in Ontario, which were linked to the Canadian Community Health Survey, which provided data on demographics such as sexuality and neighbourhood.
The health records included details such as emergency room visits or hospitalizations for non-fatal self-harm, as well as fatal suicide events between 2002 and 2019.
Researchers included suicide attempts and fatal suicide events together as suicide-related behaviour (SRB) to measure which groups were struggling with suicidality at the highest rates.
After researchers adjusted for age, they found that there were 163 fatal or non-fatal suicide attempts among bisexuals for every 100,000 people, according to a video accompanying the study. There were also 75 instances of SRB among gay men and lesbians for every 100,000 people, compared to 39 instances of SRB among heterosexuals for every 100,000 people.
The study, published Wednesday in the American Journal of Psychiatry, showed that when the sample was split by gender, the results became more pronounced.
“Depending on gender, bisexuals had between two to 3.4 times greater risk of SRB compared to heterosexuals, while gay and lesbian individuals had between 2.1 to 2.2 times greater risk,” Gabriel John Dusing, a post doctoral fellow at York University and one of the co-authors, said in the video.
This study comes not only at the beginning of Pride month, which is dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ2S+ lives, but also amid what lawmakers have called a “rising tide of targeted hate and violence” against the LGBTQ2S+ community. The latest Statistics Canada figures show a 64 per cent increase in hate crimes targeting sexual orientation, and the federal government has said it will increase funding for Pride events this month in order to help cover increased safety and security costs.
Those in the LGBTQ2S+ community face higher degrees of depression, anxiety and suicidality than the general population, and previous research has found that this is often tied to feelings of not being accepted by the larger society, as well as the strain of dealing with homophobia or transphobia aimed at them by society.
Researchers in this new study cited a 2018 survey on safety in Canada found that gay, lesbian and bisexual Canadian were twice as likely as heterosexual Canadians to have reported facing harassment in public, online, or at work.
The higher risk of suicidality found by this study among bisexual women could be due to a combination of factors, Chum said.
“(It) could be attributed to greater discrimination that bisexual people face within the LGBTQ+ community, as well as higher rates of violence, trauma, and caregiving burden that bisexual women may experience in opposite-sex relationships.”
Previous research by the same team had found that living in an under-resourced neighbourhood and being parting of a sexual minority were two separate risk factors for increased SRB.
The study, which received funding from a Canadian Institutes of Health Research project grant, is limited by the fact that it only looked at sexual orientation, and only included data on gay, lesbian and bisexual individuals, meaning that non-binary, transgender, asexual and other members of the LGBTQ2S+ community were not included. It also assumes that the sexualities of participants remained stable across the follow-up period, which means that some participants may have been falsely labelled as heterosexual due to not coming out earlier in life.
But the fact that this study pairs survey data with actual health and death records marks a step forward in research on LGBTQ2S+ mental health struggles, researchers say.
A big hurdle in trying to quantify how much a group struggles with suicidal behaviour is survivorship bias: when the data is compiled only through self-reported surveys, it leaves out a huge swathe of people who have died by suicide and aren’t around anymore to talk about their experiences.
“The study shows a clear need for better funding, policy and programming to address LGBTQ+ suicide risk,” says Chum. “We also need increased training for healthcare workers to address LGBTQ+ suicide risk. Further, we want to encourage hospitals and clinics to collect sexual orientation data as part of routine patient care.”
-
If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available.
Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)
Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)
Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)
Hope for Wellness Helpline (English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut): 1-855-242-3310
Embrace Life Council hotline: 1-800-265-3333
Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)
If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds of American firefighters arrive in Canada to help battle wildfires
Hundreds of American firefighters have recently arrived in Canada to help battle wildfires and more are on the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
Can face masks help protect you from wildfire smoke? Health expert explains
An official recommendation to wear a mask to protect yourself from wildfire smoke is being echoed by health experts as plumes of smoke make their way across parts of Canada, causing poor air quality.
Here's how major cities in Canada and the U.S. look blanketed by wildfire smoke
Photos show smoke-filled skies in cities across Canada and the U.S. as air quality warnings were issued in wake of the hundreds of wildfires from Quebec and Ontario.
'Very, very hard to breathe': Experts call wildfires a 'major public health concern' for Canada
As forest fires rage across the country, experts are sounding the alarm over the physical and psychological impacts of the wildfires and saying that they pose a serious public health issue, which individuals and governments need to acknowledge and act upon.
WATCH | Rate hike 'may be the last straw' for some homeowners: mortgage broker
With the latest hike bringing Canada's key interest rates to levels not seen since 2001, one mortgage broker is warning that it may be 'the last straw' for some homeowners with variable mortgages.
Canadians more likely to support foreign interference inquiry than hearings: Nanos
Canadians are twice as likely to support a formal inquiry into foreign interference, as opposed to public hearings, according to new polling from Nanos Research for CTV News.
opinion | Eight takeaways from Prince Harry's seven hours on the witness stand
It's been a busy, tumultuous few days for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex as he took his place on the witness stand in his trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers. Here are royal commentator Afua Hagan's top takeaways from his two-day grilling.
Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood seeks 'absolute discharge'
The man who was found not criminally responsible in the stabbing deaths of five people at a house party in Brentwood more than nine years ago is seeking more freedoms.
Trudeau shows no interest in compromising with Meta, Google over online news bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is showing no interest in compromising with Meta and Google over a Liberal bill that would make them pay for Canadian journalism that helps the companies generate revenue.
Canada
-
Hundreds of American firefighters arrive in Canada to help battle wildfires
Hundreds of American firefighters have recently arrived in Canada to help battle wildfires and more are on the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
-
B.C. First Nation buys back 140-year-old robe, paying almost $40K to bring it home
A man who helped return a 140-year-old Tlingit robe to the British Columbia First Nation where it was created says it's as if the regalia called out to its people and they are bringing it home.
-
Ontario man charged with first-degree murder in killing of Claudia Iacono outside Montreal salon
An Ontario man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of Mafia associate Moreno Gallo, after she was gunned down at the wheel of her car in Montreal last month.
-
Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood seeks 'absolute discharge'
The man who was found not criminally responsible in the stabbing deaths of five people at a house party in Brentwood more than nine years ago is seeking more freedoms.
-
Bisexual women 3 times more likely to attempt suicide compared to straight women: Canadian study
In the first study of its kind to tie survey data to health records, researchers found that bisexual women were three times more likely to attempt suicide compared to heterosexual women.
-
Here's what you need to do before you leave your house in a forest fire-prompted evacuation
Thousands of Canadians have had to leave their homes in several provinces over the last few weeks due to forest fires. Luckily, there are steps you can take to protect your property, both prior to an evacuation and during.
World
-
Afghan women protest for human rights and against the Taliban through dance
In a courageous display of resistance, a group of Afghan women activists danced in Kabul as a form of protest in a country where women are banned from attending school, work and even going to parks.
-
Activist: Kidnapping, killings of call centre workers in Mexico has been happening for years
A missing-persons activist in western Mexico said Wednesday that call center workers have been going missing in Mexico since at least 2017, and that authorities have done little to solve the cases.
-
Mexico foreign minister's departure primed to spark more resignations
More top officials could soon follow the foreign minister in quitting to compete for the presidency, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, as the race to succeed him begins to thin out the government.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Police chase 10-year-old driver on Michigan highway
A 10-year-old driving a stolen Buick led Michigan police on a highway chase last month, newly released video shows.
-
U.S. Justice Dept. moves closer toward possible indictment of Trump in classified documents investigation
A federal grand jury investigating Donald Trump in Florida heard from at least one additional witness Wednesday amid signs that the Justice Department was moving toward a possible indictment over the former president's mishandling of classified documents.
-
Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark's capital
A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.
Politics
-
Canadians more likely to support foreign interference inquiry than hearings: Nanos
Canadians are twice as likely to support a formal inquiry into foreign interference, as opposed to public hearings, according to new polling from Nanos Research for CTV News.
-
Canada marks Clean Air Day with worst air quality in the world, as feds consider disaster response agency
Hazy skies tinged with an eery yellow glow greeted millions of Canadians in Quebec and Ontario again Wednesday as the smoke from hundreds of wildfires continued to cause air quality warnings in Canada's most populated corridor. In a bizarre twist of fate, on a day when air quality was among the worst the country has ever seen, it was national Clean Air Day in Canada.
-
Trudeau shows no interest in compromising with Meta, Google over online news bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is showing no interest in compromising with Meta and Google over a Liberal bill that would make them pay for Canadian journalism that helps the companies generate revenue.
Health
-
'Very, very hard to breathe': Experts call wildfires a 'major public health concern' for Canada
As forest fires rage across the country, experts are sounding the alarm over the physical and psychological impacts of the wildfires and saying that they pose a serious public health issue, which individuals and governments need to acknowledge and act upon.
-
Sleep, don't scroll: Tips to avoid sleep procrastination
Being a 'sleep procrastinator' might not only make you grumpy the next day, it can put your health at risk. A sleep expert shares tips for making sure bedtime is shut-eye time.
-
Honolulu police: 2 dead after suspected mass overdose of fentanyl
Two people died in what officials believe was a mass fentanyl overdose over the weekend involving five people in a hotel room in the Hawaii tourist mecca of Waikiki.
Sci-Tech
-
See early stars form in a galaxy 20 million light-years away
The James Webb Space Telescope set its sights on a galaxy 20 million light-years away, capturing a dazzling star-forming galaxy in images streaked with the signature of passing asteroids.
-
Apple's Vision Pro goggles unleash a mixed reality that could lead to more innovation and isolation
Reporters are a skeptical bunch, so it was unusual to hear so many of them raving about their firsthand experience with Apple's next Big Thing: the high-priced headset called Vision Pro, a device infused with totally virtual reality as well as augmented reality that projects digital images on top of real-world settings.
-
George Orwell’s 'Animal Farm' to be published as AI-powered 'living book'
As artificial intelligence programs such as ChatGPT offer new tools for creativity and content creation, one company is using AI-powered software in tandem with classic literature in a way you might not expect.
Entertainment
-
Actor Jay Johnston, known for 'Bob's Burgers' character, arrested on Capitol riot charges
An actor known for his roles on the comedy television shows "Bob's Burgers" and "Mr. Show with Bob and David" was arrested Wednesday on charges that he joined a mob of Donald Trump supporters in confronting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot, court records show.
-
Wrestling icon The Iron Sheik dead at 81
World Wrestling Entertainment legend The Iron Sheik has died. He was 81.
-
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson kicks off new show on Twitter
Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson released the first episode of his new show on Twitter on Tuesday, weeks after being taken off the air by the network following a damaging defamation lawsuit over false claims of election fraud.
Business
-
WATCH
WATCH | Rate hike 'may be the last straw' for some homeowners: mortgage broker
With the latest hike bringing Canada's key interest rates to levels not seen since 2001, one mortgage broker is warning that it may be 'the last straw' for some homeowners with variable mortgages.
-
Stock market today: S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index was lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
-
The pause on student loan payments is ending. Can borrowers find room in their budgets?
In a good month, Celina Chanthanouvong has about US$200 left after rent, groceries and car insurance. That doesn't factor in her student loans, which have been on hold since the start of the pandemic and are estimated to cost US$300 a month. The pause in repayment has been a lifeline keeping the 25-year-old afloat.
Lifestyle
-
Two winning tickets sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
Two lucky lottery ticket holders in British Columbia and Ontario will split the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Montana says 1st-in-nation TikTok ban protects people. TikTok says it violates their rights
Montana became the first state in the U.S. to enact a complete ban on TikTok on Wednesday when Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a measure that's more sweeping than any other state's attempts to curtail the social media app, which is owned by a Chinese tech company.
-
June is rhubarb picking time in the garden, so pucker up
Years ago, when my now-grown daughter Justine was a toddler, we visited a U-pick farm where she plucked plump, ripe strawberries from a field of sprawling plants. Some made it into the basket on that sunny June day; others went directly into her mouth.
Sports
-
Texas homecoming for Griner in WNBA star's 1st game there since Russian release
Brittney Griner had a Texas homecoming, in private, out at dinner and on the court with the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA star's home state six months after her release from a Russian prison.
-
Kirk drives in go-ahead run in 7th, Bassitt works 8 innings as Blue Jays beat Astros 3-2
Pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Bo Bichette and Brandon Belt hit solo home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 3-2 Wednesday night.
-
MLB, WNBA postpone games due to smoke from Canadian wildfires
With the stench of smoke permeating Yankee Stadium and wafting through its walkways, Major League Baseball postponed games in New York and Philadelphia on Wednesday night because of poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires.
Autos
-
Vehicle theft soared in 2022, led by Quebec and Ontario: report
Insurance industry group Equite Association says vehicle theft in multiple provinces surged last year. Vehicle theft was up by 50 per cent in Quebec year over year, by 48.3 per cent in Ontario, by 34.5 per cent in Atlantic Canada and by 18.3 per cent in Alberta.
-
Ontario commits to cover 1/3 cost of Stellantis deal, Ford urges feds to close deal
Ontario has committed to paying a third of the cost to save a $5-billion electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., premier Doug Ford said Thursday.
-
Ex Formula One boss Ecclestone pleads not guilty to fraud charge
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone on Tuesday formally pleaded not guilty to a fraud charge over his alleged failure to declare millions of dollars held in a trust in Singapore to Britain's government.