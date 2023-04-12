As Ukraine war drags on, civilians' mental health needs rise
Huddled in the back of a cafe near the train station where a missile killed dozens of people a year ago, Nastya took slow, deliberate breaths to calm herself. Overnight, her neighbourhood had been bombed again, and she just couldn't take any more.
Heeding her parents' advice, the 20-year-old woman had visited the nearby psychiatric hospital that morning -- a place that also bore the scars of war after being repeatedly bombed, including by a missile that destroyed part of the building last September. But the staff swept up the shattered glass, shoveled away the debris and carried on working, determined to stay in Kramatorsk, in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, to help those in need.
For Nastya, it was a lifeline.
"After today's shelling, I could no longer cope with anxiety, the feeling of constant danger," the speech therapy student said, giving only her first name to talk last month about the difficult decision to seek mental health care. The stigma of Soviet-era psychiatry, when dissidents were incarcerated in psychiatric institutions as a form of punishment, still lingers.
"I just realized that my psychological health is much more important," she said.
There are hundreds of thousands like Nastya in Ukraine, experts say, and the number of people needing psychological help is only expected to rise as the war continues. In December, the World Health Organization said one in five people in countries that have experienced conflict in the past decade will suffer from a mental health condition, and estimated that about 9.6 million people in Ukraine could be affected.
Russia's invasion in February 2022 resulted in millions of people being displaced, bereaved, forced into basements for months due to incessant shelling or enduring harrowing journeys from Russian-occupied regions.
For Nastya, as for so many, the war changed everything overnight. There is a before -- a life of simple pleasures, of going for coffee and laughing with friends. And an after.
"You wake up with the feeling that you are just surrounded by horrors, anxieties, surrounded by constant air raid sirens, flying planes, helicopters," she said. "You're simply in a closed circle which is not filled with the happy times of before, but with great fear. Fear of the unknown, fear of dying here and now."
Hundreds of kilometres to the west, 38-year-old Tatyana, a worker at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant who spent four months living under Russian occupation in the town of Enerhodar, trembled as she recounted seeing bombs explode near the plant, and how her family endured a 24-hour ordeal to escape to Ukrainian-held territory.
When she visited a support centre in Boyarka, south of Kyiv, several months ago to register for aid, she collapsed into uncontrollable tears. The staff called a psychologist.
Therapy has helped, said Tatyana, who also asked that her surname not be used to talk openly about seeking out mental health care. Her gaze was blank and unfocused during pauses as she spoke following a group therapy session last week. She's trying to cope with the feelings of living in a war.
"This fear that comes when you realize that you may lose everything in a moment," she said. Life is "like a light switch. It can be turned off and never turn on again."
The need for mental health treatment has shot up across Ukraine, professionals say, even as they deal with the effects of war in their own lives.
"The demand is huge, and unfortunately it will only grow," said psychotherapist Pavlo Horbenko, who has worked at a center in Kyiv treating people affected by war since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and set up two proxy breakaway states in Ukraine's east.
He noted a significant increase in patients seeking treatment for sexual violence, bereavement and suicidal thoughts. "Previously, it was one or two requests a week, and now there can be 10 a day."
Judging by other countries that have suffered conflict, psychological treatment needs increase rapidly after the fighting ends, Horbenko said.
For now, people are focused on surviving. "But when the war is over, .... then we can afford to relax. And when we can relax, the symptoms that have been accumulating for all this time will appear," he said.
Like a soldier wounded in battle who doesn't feel pain until he is out of immediate danger, "that's when the wounds start to hurt. This is how it is with psychological traumas."
Horbenko said there has been an increase in the number of mental health specialists in Ukraine since 2014, but far more are needed. "The demand still far exceeds the capacity," he said.
Authorities have been seeking to increase mental health services across Ukraine.
Lebanese psychiatrist Dr. Maya Bizri recently visited Ukraine as part of a program run by the medical aid organization MedGlobal, at the request of the Ministry of Health, to assess needs and train doctors and nurses in recognizing mental health issues in both colleagues and patients.
"What is really being affected ... are the health care workers," Bizri said. "There are a lot of trainings about how to deal with traumatized patients or with physical injuries, but no one addresses the health care of the health care professionals."
Under the MedGlobal program, doctors and nurses are trained to help themselves and colleagues cope with psychological pressures, so they can in turn train others.
"There is an acute distress and an acute unmet need that is not being addressed, and if you want a health care system that is resilient, you have to take care of your own people," Bizri said. "And I think the Ministry of Health is very aware of that because they are very engaged in doing this."
Kramatorsk psychiatric hospital director Dr. Ludmyla Sevastianova said it was the need for mental health professionals that was helping them cope.
The war "affects us just as much as it affects patients," she said. "We are also worried about our families, our relatives and friends. But we are doing our medical duty, we are helping."
Sevastianova, a psychiatrist, has made it her mission "to save the hospital in order to keep people working, to save the hospital so it can provide care to patients. This is the goal and it helps."
But she is under no illusions about the potential for long-term consequences.
"Things do not pass without a trace. I cut my hand, a scar remains. So it is with our psyche," Sevastianova said.
"Now we need to adapt, we need to survive, we need to provide assistance, we need to work. ... What effects this will have, we will understand in the future."
MORE HEALTH NEWS
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, with the central bank remaining confident inflation will continue to decline from 5.2 per cent in February to 3 per cent by the middle of this year.
BREAKING | Prince Harry to attend his father's May 6 coronation; Meghan will not attend
Prince Harry will attend the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, setting aside months of speculation about his presence.
BREAKING | Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
Russia imposes sanctions on 333 Canadians, including Olympians, Governor General
Russia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 333 Canadian officials and public figures, including prominent Olympians, in what it said was a tit-for-tat response to Canadian restrictions on Moscow and support for Ukraine.
Credit cards and credit scores: An expert’s counter-intuitive advice?
When it comes to getting a mortgage, a car loan or any other type of credit, your credit score is the most important determining factor, and a personal finance expert says it's important to regularly keep tabs on your score.
Pharmacists fear more drugs may fall into loophole that saw B.C. Ozempic sent to U.S
Canada's pharmacists worry a lack of data about prescription management could see a repeat of the situation with diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic, in which thousands of doses have been mailed over the border to Americans.
Terry Fox shirts Ryan Reynolds helped design raise $1 million in pre-sale
The pre-sale of "Dear Terry" shirts, designed with the help of Ryan Reynolds and the Fox family, has raised $1 million for cancer reasearch in just two months, the Terry Fox Foundation announced Wednesday.
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
Investigation launched into 'potential' Inuit status enrolment fraud of Kingston, Ont. sisters
In a first of its kind announcement, the Inuk status of two sisters is being investigated after claims their Inuit heritage was falsified.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, with the central bank remaining confident inflation will continue to decline from 5.2 per cent in February to 3 per cent by the middle of this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
-
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
-
Russia imposes sanctions on 333 Canadians, including Olympians, Governor General
Russia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 333 Canadian officials and public figures, including prominent Olympians, in what it said was a tit-for-tat response to Canadian restrictions on Moscow and support for Ukraine.
-
Terry Fox shirts Ryan Reynolds helped design raise $1 million in pre-sale
The pre-sale of "Dear Terry" shirts, designed with the help of Ryan Reynolds and the Fox family, has raised $1 million for cancer reasearch in just two months, the Terry Fox Foundation announced Wednesday.
-
'It was hell:' Ukrainian family safe in Quebec after surviving Russian airstrikes
Aurika Olkhova says she still can't believe that she and her two daughters made it out of Ukraine alive after enduring weeks of bombing by the Russian army in the city of Mariupol — including at the maternity hospital. Now safe in Quebec, working at a veterinary clinic, and her daughters learning French at school, Olkhova is telling her story.
World
-
German officials seize cooked bats near Belgian border
German officials seized cooked bats and nearly a ton of unrefrigerated fish after police stopped a van that had entered the country from Belgium, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Airstrikes on Myanmar village feared to have killed 100
Airstrikes by Myanmar's military on Tuesday killed as many as 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of army rule, said a witness, a member of a local pro-democracy group and independent media.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prince Harry to attend his father's May 6 coronation; Meghan will not attend
Prince Harry will attend the Coronation service of his father, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, setting aside months of speculation about his presence.
-
U.S. envoy: Balkans 'poisoned' by Russian disinformation
A U.S. special envoy on countering global disinformation says that countries in the western Balkan region have been 'pretty seriously poisoned' by Russia's influence campaigns.
-
Trump lawyer seeks monthlong delay in trial over rape claim
An attorney for Donald Trump is seeking a one-month delay in the trial regarding a columnist's claims that Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, contending that his client's right to a fair trial depends on a 'cooling off' period following the former president's indictment and arraignment.
-
Ukraine to probe video allegedly showing soldier's beheading
Ukraine promised Wednesday to investigate a gruesome video circulating on social media that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada held its policy rate at 4.5 per cent on Wednesday, with the central bank remaining confident inflation will continue to decline from 5.2 per cent in February to 3 per cent by the middle of this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
-
Russia imposes sanctions on 333 Canadians, including Olympians, Governor General
Russia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 333 Canadian officials and public figures, including prominent Olympians, in what it said was a tit-for-tat response to Canadian restrictions on Moscow and support for Ukraine.
Health
-
As Ukraine war drags on, civilians' mental health needs rise
The World Health Organization says one in five people in countries that have experienced conflict in the past decade will suffer from a mental health condition, and estimates that about 9.6 million people in Ukraine could be affected.
-
Study shows menthol flavour especially harmful to vape users
Several of the chemicals used in flavoured e-cigarettes have been suspected for years of causing serious and irreversible lung damage in people who vape, and new research suggests one "vape juice" flavour is especially harmful.
-
Post-sex pill seen as new tool to fight rising STD rates
U.S. health officials released data Tuesday showing how chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases have been accelerating, but doctors are hoping an old drug will help fight the sexually transmitted infections.
Sci-Tech
-
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
Climate change is forcing birds to migrate faster, and there’s a cost: study
Climate change is turning bird migration topsy-turvy according to a new study—making birds wait longer to migrate in the spring and fly faster to try and complete their migration in less time — an adjustment that has had deadly consequences for some birds.
Entertainment
-
'Elemental': The real meaning of new Disney-Pixar movie
The director of the upcoming Disney-Pixar movie 'Elemental' joins CTV’s Your Morning to share the very personal story that inspired the tale.
-
Ariana Grande says commenting on others' appearances is not OK: 'Be gentle with each other'
Ariana Grande voiced her feelings on TikTok on Tuesday about commenting on one another's appearance, including her own. The Grammy-winner wanted to "address concerns" and 'talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body, and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to.'
-
Terry Fox shirts Ryan Reynolds helped design raise $1 million in pre-sale
The pre-sale of "Dear Terry" shirts, designed with the help of Ryan Reynolds and the Fox family, has raised $1 million for cancer reasearch in just two months, the Terry Fox Foundation announced Wednesday.
Business
-
Poland to test quality of Ukraine grain amid farmer protests
Poland's new agriculture minister vowed Wednesday to introduce detailed quality controls on the massive inflow of grain from Ukraine transiting through the country, and to ensure its efficient transport abroad. The move follows protests by angry Polish farmers, who say they face bankruptcy because of a glut of cheap Ukrainian grain.
-
Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees
Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday the social media company is "roughly breaking even," as most of its advertisers have returned and its aggressive cost-cutting efforts have started bearing fruitafter massive layoffs.
-
Credit cards and credit scores: An expert’s counter-intuitive advice?
When it comes to getting a mortgage, a car loan or any other type of credit, your credit score is the most important determining factor, and a personal finance expert says it's important to regularly keep tabs on your score.
Lifestyle
-
Up close and personal with great white sharks with this N.S. diving tour
Tourists wanting to see great white sharks up close will soon be able to off the coast of Nova Scotia as a business begins cage diving tours that will involve both eco-tourism and data collection.
-
'Step-back culture': How to effectively plan quitting your nine-to-five job
Thinking of quitting your nine-to-five job to pursue other life interests? Here's how to plan your exit without suffering financially.
-
Biden lauding peace in Northern Ireland, ancestry in Ireland
U.S. President Joe Biden embarked Tuesday on a journey of diplomatic and family celebration, highlighting the U.S. role of 25 years ago in ending deadly bloodshed in Northern Ireland while catching up with distant relatives in the Republic of Ireland. It's his first trip back as America's president.
Sports
-
Japan stadium where Babe Ruth played may face wrecking ball
A historic baseball stadium in Tokyo where Babe Ruth played could be demolished, part of a disputed redevelopment plan harshly criticized by environmentalists.
-
Everything you need to know about the Raptors play-in game tonight against DeMar DeRozan's Bulls
The Toronto Raptors’ playoff hopes are still alive – but to get there, they’ll have to vanquish a familiar face.
-
Rogers Centre renovations wow Toronto Blue Jays fans at home opener
Excited fans raced through the gates at Rogers Centre, with some having to double back because they forgot their free giveaway, too eager to get their first look at the renovated ballpark.
Autos
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
-
Ford Motor Co. provides details on plans to spend $1.8B in Oakville to produce EVs
Ford Motor Co. has revealed some details of its plan to spend $1.8 billion on its Oakville Assembly Complex to turn it into an electric vehicle production hub.
-
'Explosion of fire': 2 children die in NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive
An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire on Monday in New York City that killed two children, marking the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city.