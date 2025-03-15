ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Your boozy nightcap is disrupting your sleep. Try these tips instead

By CNN

Published

Alcohol might seem like a helpful sleep aid, but it actually disrupts your body's natural sleep cycles as it metabolizes throughout the night. Naomi Rahim/Moment RF/Getty Images via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.