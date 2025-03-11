ADVERTISEMENT

Health

World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic five years ago today

By The Canadian Press

Published

Five years ago, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic of the novel coronavirus, setting off a series of policies that transformed Canadians' lives for years. Health-care workers do testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















