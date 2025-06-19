ADVERTISEMENT

Health

What to know about the COVID variant that may cause ‘razor blade’ sore throats

By The Associated Press

Published

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, left, and teammate Matteo Jorgenson, of the U.S., wear face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus prior to the start of the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 151.9 kilometres with start in Pau and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla d'Adet, France, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.