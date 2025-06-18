ADVERTISEMENT

Health

U.S. FDA approves the world’s only twice-a-year shot to prevent HIV

By The Associated Press

Published

A pharmacist holds a vial of lenacapavir, an injectable HIV prevention drug, at the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation's Masiphumelele Research Site, in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, which was one of the sites for Gilead's lenacapavir drug trial. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.