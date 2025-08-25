ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Tick-borne Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever detected in Quebec and Ontario

By Daniel Otis

Published

Experts are warning about a rare and deadly disease carried by ticks that’s been discovered in Canada. Dr. Isaac Bogoch on how to keep your family safe.


















