ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Replacing butter for some plant oils could significantly lower risk of mortality, new study finds

By CNN

Published

Choosing plant-based oils such as olive, soybean and canola instead of butter could reduce your risk of mortality, according to new research. (fcafotodigital/E+/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.